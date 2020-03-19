Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH), a Consumer Cyclical Restaurants business, saw its stock exchange 1.9700 shares, a lower demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 24.29M.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) stock is trading at $1.9700, up 1.21 cents or +159.21% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) is $191.68M. Gross Profit is $43.92M and the EBITDA is $-67.38M.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) is 24.29M compared to 4.46M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. At the time of writing, Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) has a 50-day moving average of $0.4188 and a 200-day moving average of $0.6526. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH).

Approximately 18.45% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) stock is 0.05, indicating its 72.43% to 27.97% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, WTRH’s short term support levels are around $6.00, $6.00 and $6.00 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, WTRH has short term rating of Bullish (0.25), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.29) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.56) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.37).

WTRH is trading 827.06% off its 52 week low at $0.21 and -86.17% off its 52 week high of $14.24. Performance wise, WTRH stock has recently shown investors 440.61% a surge in a week, 411.69% a surge in a month and 380.49% a surge in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) has shown a return of 511.80% since the start of the year.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Key Figures:

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $150.898M. WTRH insiders hold roughly 22.16% of the shares.

On Aug-09-19 The Benchmark Company Reiterated WTRH as Buy at $18 → $8. On Oct-18-19 RBC Capital Mkts Downgrade WTRH as Outperform → Sector Perform and on Oct-23-19 Craig Hallum Downgrade WTRH as Buy → Hold at $5 → $1.

There are currently 53.70M shares in the float and 90.00M shares outstanding. There are 18.45% shares short in WTRHs float.

The industry rank for Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) is 106 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 42% .

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Fundamental Details:

WTRH last 2 years revenues have decreased from $69,273 to $217,848 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.29 and a profit of 76.40% next year.

The book value per share (mrq) is 0.58 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.58. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 6.58 compared to an industry of 4.10 and WTRHs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.21 compared to an industry of 21.79.

About Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH):

Waitr Holdings Inc. provides an online food ordering and delivery platform. The Company’s platform allows users to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants and national chains. Waitr Holdings Inc. is based in Lake Charles, United States.