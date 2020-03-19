iFresh Inc. (IFMK), a Consumer Defensive Grocery Stores business, saw its stock trade 1.4300 shares, a lower amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 2.94M.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) stock traded at $1.4300, up 0.4 cents or +38.83% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for iFresh Inc. (IFMK) is $99.34M. Gross Profit is $20.39M and the EBITDA is $-6.47M.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of iFresh Inc. (IFMK) is 2.94M compared to 867.55k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, iFresh Inc. (IFMK) has a 50-day moving average of $0.5739 and a 200-day moving average of $0.9219. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of iFresh Inc. (IFMK).

Approximately 4.76% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The iFresh Inc. (IFMK) stock is indicating its 44.37% to 27.65% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, IFMK’s short term support levels are around $N/A, $N/A and $N/A on the downside. IFMKs short term resistance levels are $N/A, $N/A and $N/A on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, IFMK has short term rating of Neutral (0.13), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.48) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.31) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.31).

IFMK is trading 319.35% off its 52 week low at $0.34 and -53.11% off its 52 week high of $3.05. Performance wise, IFMK stock has recently shown investors 68.24% a surge in a week, 244.16% a surge in a month and 266.67% a surge in the past quarter.

Furthermore, iFresh Inc. (IFMK) has shown a return of 252.48% since the start of the year.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) Key Research:

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $26.271M. IFMK insiders hold roughly 53.55% of the shares.

There are currently 8.50M shares in the float and 18.14M shares outstanding. There are 4.76% shares short in IFMKs float.

The industry rank for iFresh Inc. (IFMK) is 62 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 25% .

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) Fundamental Research:

IFMK last 2 years revenues have increased from $125,431 to $99,336 showing an uptrend.

The book value per share (mrq) is -0.05 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.04.

About iFresh Inc. (IFMK):

iFresh, Inc. provides grocery supermarket chain primarily in the north-eastern U.S. The company offer wholesale facilities and retail supermarkets primarily in New York, Massachusetts and Florida. iFresh, Inc. is based in New York, United States.