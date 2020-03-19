Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), a Consumer Cyclical Lodging corporation, saw its stock trade 56.68 shares, a pop against to its 10-day trading volume of 10.05M.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) stock is trading at $56.68, down -8.15 cents or -12.57% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) is $3.77B. Gross Profit is $2.51B and the EBITDA is $1.91B.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) is 10.05M compared to 3.67M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. At the time of writing, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) has a 50-day moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT).

Approximately 2.21% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) stock is 1.22, indicating its 16.81% to 7.99% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, HLTs short term resistance levels are $103.55, $103.55 and $103.55 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, HLT has short term rating of Bearish (-0.48), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.42) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.31) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.40).

HLT is trading -8.36% off its 52 week low at $61.85 and -50.92% off its 52 week high of $115.48. Performance wise, HLT stock has recently shown investors -30.10% a lower demand in a week, -49.36% a lower demand in a month and -47.75% a lower demand in the past quarter.

More importantly, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) has shown a return of -48.90% since the start of the year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Key Statistics:

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $15.726B. HLT insiders hold roughly 1.67% of the shares.

On Oct-17-19 BMO Capital Markets Initiated HLT as Outperform at $104. On Mar-12-20 BMO Capital Markets Downgrade HLT as Outperform → Market Perform at $88 and on Mar-18-20 BMO Capital Markets Downgrade HLT as Market Perform → Underperform at $88 → $55.

There are currently 272.82M shares in the float and 293.25M shares outstanding. There are 2.21% shares short in HLTs float.

The industry rank for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) is 190 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 25% .

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Fundamental Details:

HLT last 2 years revenues have increased from $9,452,000 to $9,452,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.85 and a profit of 13.54% next year.

The growth rate on HLT this year is -3.08 compared to an industry -0.10. HLTs next year’s growth rate is 22.75 compared to an industry 9.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is -1.72 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.83. and HLTs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 10.52 compared to an industry of 11.20.

HLT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.78 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.85.

About Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT):

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in McLean, VA, Hilton Worldwide Holdings is a hospitality company that owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. As of Dec 31, 2019, Hilton’s development pipeline comprised more than 2,570 hotels, with more than 387,000 rooms throughout 116 countries and territories, including 35 countries and territories where it currently does not have any running hotels. Moreover, 215,000 rooms in the development pipeline were located outside the United States and 193,000 rooms were under construction.The company’s operations are organized in two distinct operating segments: (i) management and franchise (accounting for 61.9% of total segmental revenues in 2019), and (ii) ownership (38.1%).The management and franchise segment include all the hotels that the company manages for third-party owners, as well as all franchised hotels. As of Dec 31, 2019, this segment included 703 managed hotels and 5,287 franchised hotels, consisting of 942,307 total rooms.Terms of management contract differ but the company’s fee mostly consists of base management, depending on the hotel’s monthly gross revenues.Ownership segment includes hotels that are company-owned and entirely managed by the company. As of Dec 31, 2019, the company had 65 hotels and 20,557 rooms under the ownership segment.Hilton boasts an award-winning guest loyalty program, known as Hilton Honors. As of Dec 31, 2019, the loyalty program had more than 103 million members (up 21% from 2018).