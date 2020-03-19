Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic organization, saw its stock exchange 0.4050 common shares, a drop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 8.57M.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) stock traded at $0.4050, up 0.105 cents or +35.00% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) is $898.77k. Gross Profit is $543.97k and the EBITDA is $-7.48M.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) is 8.57M compared to 10M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) has a 50-day moving average of $0.3360 and a 200-day moving average of $0.3476. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI).

Approximately 2.16% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) stock is indicating its 26.62% to 26.82% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, GHSI’s short term support levels are around $N/A, $N/A and $N/A on the downside. GHSIs short term resistance levels are $N/A, $N/A and $N/A on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GHSI has short term rating of Bullish (0.37), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.52) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.29) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.39).

GHSI is trading 145.45% off its 52 week low at $0.17 and -89.87% off its 52 week high of $4.00. Performance wise, GHSI stock has recently shown investors 3.85% a spike in a week, 47.27% a spike in a month and 80.40% a spike in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) has shown a return of 83.83% since the beginning of the year.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) Key Research:

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $34.525M. GHSI insiders hold roughly 13.89% of the shares.

There are currently 73.41M shares in the float and 101.84M shares outstanding. There are 2.16% shares short in GHSIs float.

The industry rank for Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) is 50 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 20% .

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) Fundamental Details:

GHSI last 2 years revenues have decreased from $942 to $899 showing a downtrend.

The book value per share (mrq) is 0.22 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.05.

About Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI):

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is an ocular health sciences company. It develops, formulates and distributes condition-specific medical foods supported by evidence-based protocols, with an initial medical food product which addresses a depleted macular protective pigment. The company also developed a proprietary medical device, the MapcatSF(R), which accurately measures the macular pigment density. Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is based in San Diego, United States.