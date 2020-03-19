Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA), a Healthcare Diagnostics & Research corporation, saw its stock trade 10.30 shares, a lower demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 4.23M.

Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) stock is trading at $10.30, up 7.96 cents or +340.17% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) is $5.22M. Gross Profit is $1.29M and the EBITDA is $-2.33M.

Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) is 4.23M compared to 585.95k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA).

Approximately 0.03% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) stock is 1.51, indicating its 33.85% to 12.72% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, BMRA’s short term support levels are around $6.25, $6.25 and $6.25 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, BMRA has short term rating of Bullish (0.46), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.54) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.53) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.51).

BMRA is trading 402.44% off its 52 week low at $2.05 and 179.13% off its 52 week high of $3.69. Performance wise, BMRA stock has recently shown investors 257.64% an increase in a week, 266.56% an increase in a month and 274.59% an increase in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) has shown a return of 240.61% since the start of the year.

Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) Key Figures:

Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $101.888M. BMRA insiders hold roughly 21.07% of the shares.

On Jan-04-18 B. Riley FBR, Inc. Initiated BMRA as Buy at $7.50.

There are currently 7.81M shares in the float and 11.22M shares outstanding. There are 0.03% shares short in BMRAs float.

The industry rank for Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) is 57 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 23% .

Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) Fundamental Evaluation:

BMRA last 2 years revenues have increased from $5,201 to $5,218 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.07 and a profit of 20.80% next year.

The growth rate on BMRA this year is -7.69 compared to an industry 13.30. BMRAs next year’s growth rate is -16.67 compared to an industry 15.80.

The book value per share (mrq) is 0.34 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.08. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 29.96 compared to an industry of 2.34

BMRA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.24 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.07.

About Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA):

BIOMERICA, INC. is an emerging-growth biotechnology firm that develops, manufactures and distributes medical diagnostic products. The Company is focused on niche products for early detection and monitoring of human diseases and conditions before they become catastrophic and incurable. The customers include medical universities, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, clinics, commercial laboratories, physician’s offices and consumers.