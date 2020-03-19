The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX), a Financial Services Asset Management corporation, saw its stock trade 40.76 shares, an inflation compared to its 10-day trading volume of 13.25M.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) stock is changing hands at $40.76, down -0.68 cents or -1.64% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) is $7.14B. Gross Profit is $5.89B..

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) is 13.25M compared to 5.65M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing, The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX).

Approximately 1.12% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) stock is 1.55, indicating its 18.09% to 8.37% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, BXs short term resistance levels are $60.83, $60.83 and $60.83 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BX has short term rating of Bearish (-0.36), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.29) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.43) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.36).

BX is trading 23.52% off its 52 week low at $33.00 and -37.26% off its 52 week high of $64.97. Performance wise, BX stock has recently shown investors -13.92% a reduction in a week, -34.23% a reduction in a month and -25.25% a reduction in the past quarter.

On the flip side, The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) has shown a return of -27.14% since the start of the year.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) Key Statistics:

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $48.782B. BX insiders hold roughly 0.81% of the shares.

On Oct-01-19 Wells Fargo Initiated BX as Outperform at $60. On Oct-08-19 BMO Capital Markets Initiated BX as Market Perform and on Oct-14-19 BofA/Merrill Downgrade BX as Buy → Neutral.

There are currently 1.14B shares in the float and 1.35B shares outstanding. There are 1.12% shares short in BXs float.

The industry rank for The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) is 109 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 43% .

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) Fundamental Evaluation:

BX last 2 years revenues have increased from $7,421,451 to $7,421,451 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.63 and a profit of 18.02% next year.

The growth rate on BX this year is 26.84 compared to an industry 6.00. BXs next year’s growth rate is 16.72 compared to an industry 4.80.

The book value per share (mrq) is 10.32 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.87. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.79 compared to an industry of 1.20 and BXs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 16.45 compared to an industry of 6.86.

BX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.93 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.62.

About The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX):

Headquartered in New York, The Blackstone Group Inc. is an asset manager of alternative investments and a provider of financial advisory services. As of Dec 31, 2019, total assets under management were $571.1 billion.The company operates its businesses through four segments:The Private Equity segment comprises management of private equity funds, collectively called the Blackstone Capital Partners (BCP) funds, along with energy and communications-related investments. Also, the segment includes Tactical Opportunities business, Strategic Partners Fund Solutions and Blackstone Total Alternatives Solution. As of Dec 31, 2019, segmental AUM was $182.9 billion. The Real Estate segment primarily comprises management of real estate funds called the Blackstone Real Estate Partners (BREP) funds. In addition, the segment has two other funds – Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies (BREDS) funds and Blackstone Property Partners (BPP) funds. As of Dec 31, 2019, segmental AUM was $163.2 billion. The Hedge Fund Solutions segment consists of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management (BAAM), an institutional solutions provider utilizing hedge funds across a variety of strategies. The segment’s AUM was $80.7 billion as of Dec 31, 2019. The Credit segment includes senior credit-focused funds, distressed debt funds, mezzanine funds and general credit-focused funds concentrated in the leveraged finance marketplace. All these are managed by Blackstone’s subsidiary. As of Dec 31, 2019, segmental AUM was $144.3 billion.In 2017, Blackstone acquired Aon’s Technology-enabled HR Business and Harvest Fund Advisors LLC. In 2018, Blackstone, along with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and GIC, acquired a majority stake in Thomson Reuters’ Financial & Risk business, and Clarus.