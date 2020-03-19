Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock trade 1.4700 common shares, a lower amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 73.12M.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) stock traded at $1.4700, down -0.08 cents or -5.16% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) is $8.71M. Gross Profit is $5.12M and the EBITDA is $-15.17M.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) is 73.12M compared to 9.94M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. Right now, Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) has a 50-day moving average of $0.8480 and a 200-day moving average of $0.9780. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU).

Approximately – of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) stock is 2.01, indicating its 47.84% to 36.91% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, AYTU’s short term support levels are around $4.88, $4.88 and $4.88 on the downside. AYTUs short term resistance level is $4.88 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AYTU has short term rating of Bullish (0.29), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.08) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.14) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.17).

AYTU is trading 338.54% off its 52 week low at $0.34 and -50.84% off its 52 week high of $2.99. Performance wise, AYTU stock has recently shown investors 8.89% a surge in a week, 86.15% a surge in a month and 76.47% a surge in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) has shown a return of 51.16% since the beginning of the year.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) Key Data:

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $85.527M. AYTU insiders hold roughly 3.69% of the shares.

There are currently – shares in the float and 20.43M shares outstanding. There are – shares short in AYTUs float.

The industry rank for Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) is 73 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 29% .

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) Fundamentals Statistics:

AYTU last 2 years revenues have increased from $7,320 to $8,709 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.26 and a profit of 84.90% next year.

The growth rate on AYTU this year is -63.79 compared to an industry 7.00. AYTUs next year’s growth rate is -88.89 compared to an industry 7.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is 0.97 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.26. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.78 compared to an industry of 2.95

AYTU fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.26 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.39.

About Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU):

Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.