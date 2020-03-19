Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock exchange 0.4691 shares, a lower demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 2.64M.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) stock is changing hands at $0.4691, down -0.051 cents or -9.81% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

and the EBITDA is $-16.86M.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) is 2.64M compared to 991.23k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. Currently, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) has a 50-day moving average of $0.7059 and a 200-day moving average of $0.9562. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX).

Approximately 1.59% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) stock is 2.04, indicating its 38.86% to 16.46% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, MBRXs short term resistance levels are $3.33, $3.33 and $3.33 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MBRX has short term rating of Bearish (-0.44), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.52) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.54) giving it an overall rating of Very Bearish (-0.50).

MBRX is trading 45.23% off its 52 week low at $0.32 and -85.11% off its 52 week high of $3.15. Performance wise, MBRX stock has recently shown investors -7.13% a lower demand in a week, -41.36% a lower demand in a month and -53.55% a lower demand in the past quarter.

More importantly, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) has shown a return of -48.74% since the 1st of this year.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) Key Statistics:

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $24.969M. MBRX insiders hold roughly 12.99% of the shares.

On Dec-20-17 ROTH Capital Initiated MBRX as Buy at $8.

There are currently 46.32M shares in the float and 57.23M shares outstanding. There are 1.59% shares short in MBRXs float.

The industry rank for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) is 73 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 29% .

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) Fundamental Data:

MBRX last 2 years revenues have increased from $0 to $0 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.11 and a loss of -20.00% next year.

The growth rate on MBRX this year is 29.41 compared to an industry 7.00. MBRXs next year’s growth rate is -25.00 compared to an industry 7.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is 0.42 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.27. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.12 compared to an industry of 2.95

MBRX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.36 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.12.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX):

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX.