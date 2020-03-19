Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H), a Consumer Cyclical Lodging organization, saw its stock trade 36.56 shares, a spike compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.7M.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) stock traded at $36.56, down -8.57 cents or -18.99% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) is $2.56B. Gross Profit is $1B and the EBITDA is $585M.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) is 2.7M compared to 1.07M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) has a 50-day moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average of $78.42. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H).

Approximately 7.20% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) stock is 1.23, indicating its 25.74% to 10.49% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, Hs short term resistance levels are $82.88, $82.88 and $82.88 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, H has short term rating of Bearish (-0.27), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.44) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.43) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.38).

H is trading 52.21% off its 52 week low at $24.02 and -61.51% off its 52 week high of $94.98. Performance wise, H stock has recently shown investors -40.08% a slope in a week, -58.77% a slope in a month and -56.98% a slope in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) has shown a return of -59.25% since the beginning of the year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Key Evaluation:

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.704B. H insiders hold roughly 2.54% of the shares.

On Apr-24-19 Wells Fargo Downgrade H as Outperform → Market Perform at $80. On Sep-19-19 Goldman Upgrade H as Neutral → Buy at $88 → $91 and on Feb-21-20 Wolfe Research Downgrade H as Outperform → Peer Perform.

There are currently 34.96M shares in the float and 118.27M shares outstanding. There are 7.20% shares short in Hs float.

The industry rank for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) is 190 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 25% .

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Fundamental Figures:

H last 2 years revenues have increased from $5,042,000 to $5,042,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.22 and a profit of 31.25% next year.

The growth rate on H this year is -42.44 compared to an industry -0.10. Hs next year’s growth rate is 40.68 compared to an industry 9.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 38.59 and cash per share (mrq) is 8.13. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.94 compared to an industry of 1.85 and Hs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 5.81 compared to an industry of 11.20.

H fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.18 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.13.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H):

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is a leading global hospitality company engaged in the development, ownership, operation, management, franchising and licensing of a portfolio of properties, including hotels, resorts and residential and vacation ownership properties around the world. As of Dec 29, 2019, the company’s portfolio included more than 900 properties in 65 countries across six continents.Hyatt manages its business within four reportable segments:The Owned and Leased Hotels segment consists of the company’s owned and leased hotel properties, located mostly in the Unites States and also across few international locations.The Americas Management and Franchising segment includes management and franchising of the company’s properties located in the United States, Latin America, Canada and the Caribbean. The segment revenues also include the reimbursement of costs incurred for managed and franchised properties.The ASPAC Management and Franchising segment comprises the company’s management and franchising of properties located in Southeast Asia, as well as greater China, Australia, South Korea, Japan and Micronesia. The segment revenues also include the reimbursement of costs incurred for managed and franchised properties.The EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising segment encompasses the company’s management and franchising of properties located primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, Central Asia and Nepal. The segment revenues also include the reimbursement of costs incurred for managed and franchised properties.Notably, in 2017, Hyatt acquired Exhale Enterprises from an unrelated third party for a price of $16 million. Also, in Jan 2017, the company acquired Miraval, the renowned provider of wellness and mindfulness experiences, for $239 million, subject to working capital adjustments.In November 2018, Hyatt completed the acquisition of Two Roads for $405 million. As of Dec 31, 2018, the acquisition of Two Roads added 65 hotel properties or approximately 12,000 rooms, along with 10 condominium ownership properties comprising approximately 1,500 units, to the company’s portfolio. The current pipeline comprises of approximately 5,000 rooms, and the addition of five new brands.