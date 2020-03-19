Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI), a Healthcare Medical Devices organization, saw its stock exchange 19.75 shares, a higher demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.21M.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI) stock is trading at $19.75, up 5.8 cents or +41.58% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI) is $31.29M. Gross Profit is $5.04M and the EBITDA is $-2.2M.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI) is 1.21M compared to 1.16M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI) has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI).

Approximately 7.80% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI) stock is -5.68, indicating its 29.20% to 56.61% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, AHPI’s short term support levels are around $9.02, $9.02 and $9.02 on the downside. AHPIs short term resistance levels are $9.02, $9.02 and $9.02 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AHPI has short term rating of Bullish (0.25), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.35) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.17) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.26).

AHPI is trading 2054.23% off its 52 week low at $0.92 and -56.11% off its 52 week high of $45.00. Performance wise, AHPI stock has recently shown investors 33.99% a higher demand in a week, 801.83% a higher demand in a month and 1668.13% a higher demand in the past quarter.

More importantly, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI) has shown a return of 1524.18% since the start of the year.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI) Key Research:

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $79.267M. AHPI insiders hold roughly 62.88% of the shares.

There are currently 1.49M shares in the float and 4.57M shares outstanding. There are 7.80% shares short in AHPIs float.

The industry rank for Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI) is 48 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 19% .

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI) Fundamental Evaluation:

AHPI last 2 years revenues have decreased from $31,382 to $31,291 showing a downtrend.

The book value per share (mrq) is 2.43 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.09.

About Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI):

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. manufactures respiratory products used in the health care industry in a wide range of hospital and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Their product lines include respiratory care products, medical gas equipment and emergency medical products. Their products are marketed under well-recognized and respected brand names to hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, emergency medical products dealers and others.