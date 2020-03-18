Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock exchange 1.9300 shares, a lower demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 11.01M.

Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) stock is quoted at $1.9300, up 0.75 cents or +63.56% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) is $7.71M. Gross Profit is $-13.12M and the EBITDA is $-9.91M.

Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) is 11.01M compared to 10.44M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. Right now, Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) has a 50-day moving average of $1.5317 and a 200-day moving average of $0.6882. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT).

Approximately 1.59% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) stock is -0.96, indicating its 37.15% to 31.14% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, VXRT’s short term support levels are around $4.50, $4.50 and $4.50 on the downside. VXRTs short term resistance levels are $4.50, $4.50 and $4.50 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, VXRT has short term rating of Neutral (0.09), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.47) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.23) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.26).

VXRT is trading 658.95% off its 52 week low at $0.25 and -61.40% off its 52 week high of $5.00. Performance wise, VXRT stock has recently shown investors 1.58% a rise in a week, 75.45% a rise in a month and 516.42% a rise in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) has shown a return of 450.64% since the first of the year.

Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) Key Research:

Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $99.825M. VXRT insiders hold roughly 1.13% of the shares.

There are currently 61.58M shares in the float and 72.09M shares outstanding. There are 1.59% shares short in VXRTs float.

The industry rank for Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) is 57 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 23% .

Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) Fundamental Details:

VXRT last 2 years revenues have increased from $4,159 to $7,713 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.13

The growth rate on VXRT this year is 75.09 compared to an industry 12.40. VXRTs next year’s growth rate is 95.45 compared to an industry 17.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 1.16 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.72 compared to an industry of 2.34

VXRT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.66 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.13.

About Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT):

Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States.