Bilibili Inc. (BILI), a Communication Services Electronic Gaming & Multimedia business, saw its stock exchange 24.35 common shares, decrease when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 5.96M.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) stock is changing hands at $24.35, up 2.19 cents or +9.88% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Gross Profit is $855.44M..

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is 5.96M compared to 5.95M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. At the time of writing, Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Bilibili Inc. (BILI).

Approximately 9.05% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The Bilibili Inc. (BILI) stock is indicating its 11.73% to 7.41% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, BILI’s short term support levels are around $181.06, $181.06 and $181.06 on the downside. BILIs short term resistance levels are $181.06, $181.06 and $181.06 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BILI has short term rating of Neutral (0.12), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.17) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.35) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.21).

BILI is trading 84.05% off its 52 week low at $13.23 and -16.84% off its 52 week high of $29.28. Performance wise, BILI stock has recently shown investors -6.35% decrease in a week, -15.13% decrease in a month and 36.03% a greater amount in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has shown a return of 30.77% since the first of the year.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Key Data:

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $7.941B. BILI insiders hold roughly 24.47% of the shares.

On Oct-09-19 Nomura Initiated BILI as Buy, On Jan-09-20 Daiwa Securities Downgrade BILI as Buy → Outperform at $23 → $25 and on Jan-10-20 Morgan Stanley Downgrade BILI as Overweight → Equal-Weight at $24.

There are currently 202.92M shares in the float and 348.84M shares outstanding. There are 9.05% shares short in BILIs float.

The industry rank for Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is 78 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 31% .

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Fundamental Research:

BILI last 2 years revenues have increased from $4,128,931 to $5,925,698 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Bilibili Inc. (BILI) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.14 and a loss of -10.70% next year.

The growth rate on BILI this year is -10.64 compared to an industry 4.40. BILIs next year’s growth rate is -85.71 compared to an industry 21.40.

The book value per share (mrq) is 3.31 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.46. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 5.88 compared to an industry of 2.01 and BILIs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1,567.86 compared to an industry of 17.31.

BILI fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.42 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.11.

About Bilibili Inc. (BILI):

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK.