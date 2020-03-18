T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO), a Healthcare Diagnostics & Research business, saw its stock trade 0.3240 shares, a pullback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 22.53M.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) stock traded at $0.3240, up 0.047 cents or +16.97% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) is $8.34M. Gross Profit is $-24.75M and the EBITDA is $-49.8M.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) is 22.53M compared to 4.53M over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. At the time of writing, T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) has a 50-day moving average of $0.7548 and a 200-day moving average of $1.5782. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO).

Approximately 13.00% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) stock is 1.56, indicating its 31.06% to 26.60% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, TTOOs short term resistance levels are $6.42, $6.42 and $6.42 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, TTOO has short term rating of Bearish (-0.29), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.23) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.38) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.30).

TTOO is trading 29.60% off its 52 week low at $0.25 and -91.21% off its 52 week high of $3.69. Performance wise, TTOO stock has recently shown investors -35.20% a pullback in a week, -71.58% a pullback in a month and -71.83% a pullback in the past quarter.

Furthermore, T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) has shown a return of -72.31% since the start of the year.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) Key Evaluation:

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $27.868M. TTOO insiders hold roughly 8.24% of the shares.

On Jul-31-19 Janney Downgrade TTOO as Buy → Neutral, On Aug-01-19 Alliance Global Partners Downgrade TTOO as Buy → Neutral and on Nov-26-19 Janney Downgrade TTOO as Buy → Neutral.

There are currently 43.57M shares in the float and 106.50M shares outstanding. There are 13.00% shares short in TTOOs float.

The industry rank for T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) is 50 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 20% .

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) Fundamental Evaluation:

TTOO last 2 years revenues have increased from $8,335 to $8,335 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.25 and a profit of 22.20% next year.

The growth rate on TTOO this year is -22.31 compared to an industry 15.80. TTOOs next year’s growth rate is -33.66 compared to an industry 27.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is -0.57 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.15.

TTOO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.01 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.28.

About T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO):

T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.