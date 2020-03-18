General Mills, Inc. (GIS), a Consumer Defensive Packaged Foods corporation, saw its stock exchange 59.67 common shares, a rise against to its 10-day trading volume of 10.58M.

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) stock is changing hands at $59.67, up 6.29 cents or +11.78% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for General Mills, Inc. (GIS) is $16.78B. Gross Profit is $5.82B and the EBITDA is $3.72B.

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of General Mills, Inc. (GIS) is 10.58M compared to 4.83M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. Right now, General Mills, Inc. (GIS) has a 50-day moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.09. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of General Mills, Inc. (GIS).

Approximately 3.26% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of General Mills, Inc. (GIS) stock is 0.60, indicating its 9.26% to 5.02% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, GIS’s short term support levels are around $55.17, $55.17 and $55.17 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, GIS has short term rating of Neutral (0.12), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.04) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.01) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.06).

GIS is trading 28.07% off its 52 week low at $46.59 and 5.80% off its 52 week high of $56.40. Performance wise, GIS stock has recently shown investors 10.32% a rise in a week, 11.93% a rise in a month and 15.64% a rise in the past quarter.

Furthermore, General Mills, Inc. (GIS) has shown a return of 11.41% since the start of the year.

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Key Details:

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $36.089B. GIS insiders hold roughly 0.18% of the shares.

On Jan-22-20 Jefferies Initiated GIS as Hold, On Jan-23-20 Jefferies Initiated GIS as Hold and on Mar-06-20 CFRA Upgrade GIS as Hold → Buy.

There are currently 603.70M shares in the float and 639.53M shares outstanding. There are 3.26% shares short in GISs float.

The industry rank for General Mills, Inc. (GIS) is 163 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 36% .

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Key Fundamentals:

GIS last 2 years revenues have decreased from $16,865,200 to $16,783,300 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (GIS) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.76 and a profit of 1.58% next year.

The growth rate on GIS this year is 4.66 compared to an industry 4.00. GISs next year’s growth rate is 1.78 compared to an industry 14.50.

The book value per share (mrq) is 12.70 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.88. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.50 compared to an industry of 1.86 and GISs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 13.99 compared to an industry of 10.82.

GIS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.38 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.75.

About General Mills, Inc. (GIS):

Based in Minneapolis, MN, General Mills Inc. is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The company also serves the foodservice and commercial baking industries. Its principal product categories include ready-to-eat cereals, convenient meals, snacks (including grain, fruit and savory snacks, nutrition bars, and frozen hot snacks), yogurt, super-premium ice creams, baking mixes and ingredients, and refrigerated and frozen dough.General Mills acquired Blue Buffalo in April 2018, and its consolidated results form part of a newly formed “Pet” segment following the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The company now reports under the following groups:North America Retail (60.5% of total revenues in Q2): This segment consists of U.S. Meals & Baking and reflects business with wide variety of grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, and drug, dollar and discount chains operating throughout the United States. The product categories within the segment include ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit and savory snacks, and a wide variety of organic products including meal kits, granola bars, and ready-to-eat cereal.Convenience Stores & Foodservice (11.6% of total revenues in Q2): The segment sells ready-to-eat cereals, snacks, refrigerated yogurt, frozen meals, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products and baking mixes to foodservice, convenience stores, vending, and supermarket bakeries.Europe & Australia (9.8% of total revenues in Q2): This segment reflects retail and foodservice businesses in the greater Europe & Australia regions.Asia & Latin America (9.3% of total revenues in Q2): This segment consists of retail and foodservice businesses in the greater Asia and South America regions.Pet (8.8% of total revenues in Q2): This segment consists of the consolidated results of the recently acquired Blue Buffalo Pet Products.