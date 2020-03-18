Qudian Inc. (QD), a Financial Services Credit Services corporation, saw its stock trade 1.7000 common shares, a slope compared to its 10-day trading volume of 7.2M.

Qudian Inc. (QD) stock is quoted at $1.7000, up 0.12 cents or +7.59% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Gross Profit is $3.78B..

Qudian Inc. (QD) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Qudian Inc. (QD) is 7.2M compared to 7.84M over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. Currently, Qudian Inc. (QD) has a 50-day moving average of $2.4606 and a 200-day moving average of $4.9873. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Qudian Inc. (QD).

Approximately 14.92% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The Qudian Inc. (QD) stock is indicating its 15.60% to 12.15% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, QDs short term resistance levels are $24.36, $24.36 and $24.36 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, QD has short term rating of Neutral (-0.17), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.59) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.46) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.41).

QD is trading 7.59% off its 52 week low at $1.58 and -81.53% off its 52 week high of $9.20. Performance wise, QD stock has recently shown investors -20.93% a slope in a week, -24.44% a slope in a month and -61.45% a slope in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Qudian Inc. (QD) has shown a return of -63.91% since the first of the year.

Qudian Inc. (QD) Key Research:

Qudian Inc. (QD) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $474.64M. QD insiders hold roughly 20.44% of the shares.

On Jan-21-20 Morgan Stanley Downgrade QD as Overweight → Equal-Weight, On Jan-22-20 Credit Suisse Downgrade QD as Outperform → Neutral and on Jan-22-20 Nomura Downgrade QD as Neutral → Reduce.

There are currently 151.63M shares in the float and 289.89M shares outstanding. There are 14.92% shares short in QDs float.

The industry rank for Qudian Inc. (QD) is 76 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 38% .

Qudian Inc. (QD) Fundamental Figures:

QD last 2 years revenues have increased from $7,692,342 to $8,072,580 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Qudian Inc. (QD) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.10 and a loss of -54.34% next year.

The growth rate on QD this year is 42.61 compared to an industry 4.80. QDs next year’s growth rate is -39.63 compared to an industry 6.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 6.04 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.33. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.31 compared to an industry of 0.83 and QDs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.38 compared to an industry of 3.62.

QD fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.67 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.15.

About Qudian Inc. (QD):

Qudian Inc. provides online consumer finance platforms primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. The Company offers cash credit products which include funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. Qudian Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.