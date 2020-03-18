Genprex, Inc. (GNPX), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock exchange 3.3300 common shares, a drop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 3.75M.

Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) stock is quoted at $3.3300, up 1.75 cents or +110.76% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

and the EBITDA is $-11.69M.

Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) is 3.75M compared to 7.98M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. Right now, Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) has a 50-day moving average of $3.0873 and a 200-day moving average of $1.2008. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Genprex, Inc. (GNPX).

Approximately 7.54% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) stock is indicating its 39.33% to 28.52% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, GNPX’s short term support levels are around $5.00, $5.00 and $5.00 on the downside. GNPXs short term resistance levels are $5.00, $5.00 and $5.00 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GNPX has short term rating of Neutral (-0.13), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.34) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.19) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.14).

GNPX is trading 1341.56% off its 52 week low at $0.23 and -52.63% off its 52 week high of $7.03. Performance wise, GNPX stock has recently shown investors 19.78% an increase in a week, -22.20% a drop in a month and 1133.79% an increase in the past quarter.

More importantly, Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) has shown a return of 940.62% since the first of the year.

Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) Key Statistics:

Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $109.39M. GNPX insiders hold roughly 23.00% of the shares.

On Apr-29-19 Noble Capital Markets Initiated GNPX as Outperform at $5.

There are currently 25.29M shares in the float and 39.75M shares outstanding. There are 7.54% shares short in GNPXs float.

The industry rank for Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) is 77 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 30% .

Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) Fundamental Details:

GNPX last 2 years revenues have increased from $0 to $0 showing an uptrend.

The book value per share (mrq) is 0.22 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.06.

About Genprex, Inc. (GNPX):

Genprex Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. It discovers and develops immunogene therapies for cancer treatment as well as clinical research, gene therapies, consulting and other related medical services. The company’s initial product candidate is Oncoprex(TM) immunogene therapy which treats non-small cell lung cancer. Genprex Inc. is based in United States.