Marriott International, Inc. (MAR), a Consumer Cyclical Lodging business, saw its stock trade 75.24 common shares, a reduction when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 8.58M.

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) stock is changing hands at $75.24, down -11.18 cents or -12.94% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) is $5.37B. Gross Profit is $4.06B and the EBITDA is $2.52B.

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) is 8.58M compared to 3.12M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. Right now, Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) has a 50-day moving average of $127.90 and a 200-day moving average of $133.02. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Marriott International, Inc. (MAR).

Approximately 2.38% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) stock is 1.38, indicating its 15.21% to 8.15% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, MARs short term resistance levels are $132.43, $132.43 and $132.43 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MAR has short term rating of Very Bearish (-0.73), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.38) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.26) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.46).

MAR is trading -3.69% off its 52 week low at $78.12 and -50.95% off its 52 week high of $153.39. Performance wise, MAR stock has recently shown investors -31.59% a reduction in a week, -48.07% a reduction in a month and -48.52% a reduction in the past quarter.

More importantly, Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) has shown a return of -50.31% since the first of the year.

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) Key Figures:

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $24.394B. MAR insiders hold roughly 17.22% of the shares.

On Oct-17-19 BMO Capital Markets Initiated MAR as Market Perform at $128. On Jan-07-20 Raymond James Downgrade MAR as Outperform → Mkt Perform and on Jan-17-20 Berenberg Downgrade MAR as Buy → Hold at $140 → $151.

There are currently 266.95M shares in the float and 346.36M shares outstanding. There are 2.38% shares short in MARs float.

The industry rank for Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) is 192 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 24% .

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) Fundamental Data:

MAR last 2 years revenues have increased from $20,972,000 to $20,972,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.32 and a profit of 15.29% next year.

The growth rate on MAR this year is 2.50 compared to an industry -0.10. MARs next year’s growth rate is 13.17 compared to an industry 9.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 2.15 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.65. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 34.99 compared to an industry of 1.85 and MARs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 10.19 compared to an industry of 11.20.

MAR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 6.15 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.35.

About Marriott International, Inc. (MAR):

Marriott International Inc. is a leading worldwide hospitality company focused on lodging management and franchising, after the spin-off of its timeshare business into a publicly traded company in Nov 2011. At the end of fourth-quarter 2019, the company operated, franchised and acted as a licensor of hotels as well as timeshare properties to more than 7,300 properties across 134 countries and territories, under 30 brand names.The company has grouped its brand portfolio into three groups:Luxury: The company’s classic luxury hotel brands include JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, and St. Regis. Meanwhile, Marriott’s distinctive luxury hotel brands comprise W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, and Bulgari.Premium: The company’s classic premium hotel brands include Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, and Marriott Vacation Club. Moreover, its distinctive premium hotel brands comprise Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio and Design Hotels.Select: The company’s classic select hotel brand include Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, and Protea Hotels. Meanwhile, Marriott’s distinctive select hotel brands comprise Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Element, and Moxy.