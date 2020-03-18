Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL), a Consumer Cyclical Travel Services corporation, saw its stock exchange 12.71 shares, decrease compared to its 10-day trading volume of 44.74M.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) stock traded at $12.71, down -1.86 cents or -12.77% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) is $20.82B. Gross Profit is $7.92B and the EBITDA is $5.44B.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) is 44.74M compared to 13.35M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. Currently, Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL).

Approximately 6.68% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) stock is 1.62, indicating its 27.77% to 12.62% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, CCLs short term resistance levels are $44.29, $44.29 and $44.29 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CCL has short term rating of Bearish (-0.48), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.58) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.26) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.44).

CCL is trading -12.34% off its 52 week low at $14.50 and -77.97% off its 52 week high of $57.69. Performance wise, CCL stock has recently shown investors -47.09% decrease in a week, -70.16% decrease in a month and -73.21% decrease in the past quarter.

More importantly, Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) has shown a return of -75.00% since the beginning of the year.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Key Research:

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $9.026B. CCL insiders hold roughly 17.28% of the shares.

On Nov-21-19 SunTrust Downgrade CCL as Buy → Hold, On Dec-23-19 Standpoint Research Upgrade CCL as Hold → Buy and on Mar-10-20 Goldman Downgrade CCL as Buy → Neutral at $59 → $32.

There are currently 436.37M shares in the float and 977.11M shares outstanding. There are 6.68% shares short in CCLs float.

The industry rank for Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) is 111 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 44% .

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Fundamentals Statistics:

CCL last 2 years revenues have increased from $20,825,000 to $20,825,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.47 and a profit of 8.22% next year.

The growth rate on CCL this year is -18.18 compared to an industry 3.50. CCLs next year’s growth rate is 23.61 compared to an industry 20.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 36.92 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.53. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.26 compared to an industry of 0.95 and CCLs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.29 compared to an industry of 4.29.

CCL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.62 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.23.

About Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL):

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Miami, FL, Carnival Corporation operates as a cruise and vacation company. As a single economic entity, Carnival Corporation & Carnival plc forms the largest cruise operator in the world. Carnival is the world’s leading leisure travel firm and carries nearly half of the global cruise guests. The company has operations on North America, Australia, Europe and Asia.The company’s cruise brand includes Carnival, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard. As of Nov 30, 2018, the company had a total of 21 cruise ships planned to be delivered through 2025.Carnival has four reportable segments, namely, (1) North America 65% of total 2018 revenues) (2) Europe, Australia & Asia (“EAA”) (33% of total 2018 revenues) (3) Cruise Support (1% of total 2018 revenues) and (4) Tour and Other (1% of total 2018 revenues).Carnival Cruise Line is one of the most recognizable brands in the cruise industry and carried 12.4 million guests in 2018.