Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock trade 491.69 common shares, a rise compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.84M.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) stock traded at $491.69, up 50.86 cents or +11.54% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) is $7.86B. Gross Profit is $4.04B and the EBITDA is $2.46B.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) is 1.84M compared to 1.09M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. At the time of writing, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) has a 50-day moving average of $418.15 and a 200-day moving average of $354.44. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN).

Approximately 3.52% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) stock is 0.70, indicating its 8.69% to 5.72% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, REGN’s short term support levels are around $469.48, $469.48 and $469.48 on the downside. REGNs short term resistance level is $469.48 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, REGN has short term rating of Neutral (0.20), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.52) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.62) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.45).

REGN is trading 81.19% off its 52 week low at $271.37 and -1.66% off its 52 week high of $500.00. Performance wise, REGN stock has recently shown investors 3.51% a rise in a week, 23.06% a rise in a month and 30.62% a rise in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) has shown a return of 30.95% since the beginning of the year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Key Figures:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $54.096B. REGN insiders hold roughly 24.37% of the shares.

On Feb-26-20 Robert W. Baird Downgrade REGN as Outperform → Neutral at $410. On Feb-26-20 Canaccord Genuity Upgrade REGN as Hold → Buy at $550 and on Feb-27-20 Barclays Initiated REGN as Overweight at $530.

There are currently 81.68M shares in the float and 118.38M shares outstanding. There are 3.52% shares short in REGNs float.

The industry rank for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) is 74 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 29% .

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Fundamental Details:

REGN last 2 years revenues have increased from $7,863,400 to $7,863,400 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 6.57 and a profit of 6.54% next year.

The growth rate on REGN this year is 18.28 compared to an industry 7.30. REGNs next year’s growth rate is 6.13 compared to an industry 7.60.

The book value per share (mrq) is 101.55 and cash per share (mrq) is 27.15. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.38 compared to an industry of 2.95 and REGNs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 18.20 compared to an industry of 12.73.

REGN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 29.18 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 6.29.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN):

Tarrytown, NY-based Regeneron is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments targeting serious medical conditions. The company’s portfolio boasts of marketed drugs like Eylea (for several eye diseases), Dupixent and Praluent (heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia). While Regeneron has co-developed Eylea with Bayer’s HealthCare unit, Praluent was co-developed with Sanofi. Currently, Regeneron has 16 candidates under development including label expansion efforts for Eylea and 15 fully human monoclonal antibodies generated using the company’s VelocImmune technology, of which 5 are in collaboration with Sanofi. In 2017, the FDA approved two drugs – Dupixent for treating atopic dermatitis and Kevzara for the treatment of moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The company recently restructured its agreement with Sanofi for the development of two candidates.Meanwhile, Regeneron has been quite active on the deal-making front. Regeneron is collaborating with Bayer for the joint development and commercialization of co-formulated combinations of Eylea with rinucumab and nesvacumab for the treatment of ocular diseases or disorders outside the United States. Also, Regeneron has an immuno-oncology agreement with Sanofi. In September 2016, Regeneron and Teva announced a global agreement for the development and commercialization of the former’s experimental nerve growth factor (NGF) antibody, fasinumab.Regeneron’s revenues comprise collaboration revenues, net product sales and technology licensing and other revenues. Total revenues of $7.9 billion in 2019 were up 17% from that in 2018. Eylea sales came in at $4.6 billion in the United States.