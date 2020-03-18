Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT), a Communication Services Entertainment business, saw its stock exchange 0.1792 common shares, a reduction compared to its 10-day trading volume of 3.28M.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) stock is trading at $0.1792, up 0.1056 cents or +143.48% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) is $654.58M. Gross Profit is $137.1M and the EBITDA is $11.91M.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) is 3.28M compared to 583.03k over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) has a 50-day moving average of $0.3414 and a 200-day moving average of $0.5189. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT).

Approximately 0.56% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) stock is 1.59, indicating its 100.79% to 42.68% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, ENTs short term resistance levels are $1.50, $1.50 and $1.50 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ENT has short term rating of Neutral (-0.17), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.35) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.62) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.38).

ENT is trading 194.74% off its 52 week low at $0.06 and -90.04% off its 52 week high of $1.80. Performance wise, ENT stock has recently shown investors -25.33% a reduction in a week, -55.20% a reduction in a month and -65.54% a reduction in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) has shown a return of -64.16% since the first of the year.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) Key Data:

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $16.646M. ENT insiders hold roughly 52.91% of the shares.

On Feb-22-17 Dougherty & Company Downgrade ENT as Buy → Neutral, On Oct-26-17 Citigroup Downgrade ENT as Neutral → Sell and on Mar-20-19 William Blair Downgrade ENT as Mkt Perform → Underperform.

There are currently 72.78M shares in the float and 112.35M shares outstanding. There are 0.56% shares short in ENTs float.

The industry rank for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) is 190 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 25% .

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) Fundamental Research:

ENT last 2 years revenues have increased from $647,094 to $654,582 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.34 and a profit of 19.40% next year.

The growth rate on ENT this year is 36.29 compared to an industry 9.20. ENTs next year’s growth rate is 1.82 compared to an industry 23.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is -3.67 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.09.

ENT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.65 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.37.

About Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT):

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.