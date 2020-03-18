Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock trade 9.50 shares, a spike when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 8.25M.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) stock is changing hands at $9.50, up 2.59 cents or +37.48% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is $18.66M. Gross Profit is $-95.18M and the EBITDA is $-123.92M.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is 8.25M compared to 7.32M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX).

Approximately 16.09% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) stock is 0.67, indicating its 21.95% to 18.62% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, NVAX’s short term support levels are around $12.33, $12.33 and $12.33 on the downside. NVAXs short term resistance levels are $12.33, $12.33 and $12.33 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NVAX has short term rating of Neutral (0.02), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.53) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.11) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.22).

NVAX is trading 168.36% off its 52 week low at $3.54 and -46.36% off its 52 week high of $17.71. Performance wise, NVAX stock has recently shown investors -10.80% a cutback in a week, 23.70% a spike in a month and 135.73% a spike in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) has shown a return of 138.69% since the first of the year.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Key Data:

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $489.524M. NVAX insiders hold roughly 0.41% of the shares.

On Feb-28-19 Piper Jaffray Downgrade NVAX as Overweight → Underweight at $4.50 → $0.25. On Aug-14-19 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated NVAX as Buy at $10 → $17 and on Nov-27-19 B. Riley FBR Resumed NVAX as Buy at $12.

There are currently 31.92M shares in the float and 36.34M shares outstanding. There are 16.09% shares short in NVAXs float.

The industry rank for Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is 77 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 30% .

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Fundamental Evaluation:

NVAX last 2 years revenues have increased from $18,662 to $18,662 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.78 and a profit of 19.50% next year.

The growth rate on NVAX this year is -53.18 compared to an industry 7.30. NVAXs next year’s growth rate is -17.83 compared to an industry 7.60.

The book value per share (mrq) is -6.62 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.17.

NVAX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.58 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.60.

About Novavax, Inc. (NVAX):

NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants.