Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX), a Healthcare Diagnostics & Research corporation, saw its stock exchange 10.68 shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 21.04M.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) stock is trading at $10.68, up 1.59 cents or +17.49% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) is $117.23k. Gross Profit is $30.52k and the EBITDA is $-6.03M.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) is 21.04M compared to 11.32M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. Right now, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX).

Approximately 13.11% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) stock is indicating its 43.86% to 42.39% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, CODX’s short term support levels are around $19.00, $19.00 and $19.00 on the downside. CODXs short term resistance levels are $19.00, $19.00 and $19.00 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CODX has short term rating of Bullish (0.35), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.25) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.39) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.33).

CODX is trading 1438.90% off its 52 week low at $0.69 and -50.90% off its 52 week high of $21.75. Performance wise, CODX stock has recently shown investors 55.01% a spike in a week, 221.69% a spike in a month and 968.00% a spike in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) has shown a return of 1093.03% since the 1st of this year.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) Key Data:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $266.102M. CODX insiders hold roughly 26.17% of the shares.

On Mar-03-20 Maxim Group Downgrade CODX as Buy → Hold and on Mar-09-20 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated CODX as Buy at $4 → $20.

There are currently 18.74M shares in the float and 28.45M shares outstanding. There are 13.11% shares short in CODXs float.

The industry rank for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) is 103 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 41% .

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) Fundamental Figures:

CODX last 2 years revenues have decreased from $40 to $117 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.09 and a profit of 136.10% next year.

CODXs next year’s growth rate is 340.00 compared to an industry 26.00.

The book value per share (mrq) is 0.19 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.09. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 54.84 compared to an industry of 3.70

CODX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.35 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.08.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX):

Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States.