BioNTech SE (BNTX), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock exchange 66.60 shares, a cutback against to its 10-day trading volume of 841.41k.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) stock is quoted at $66.60, up 26.6 cents or +66.50% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Gross Profit is $113.89M..

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of BioNTech SE (BNTX) is 841.41k compared to 290.56k over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. At the time of writing, BioNTech SE (BNTX) has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of BioNTech SE (BNTX).

Approximately 0.67% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The BioNTech SE (BNTX) stock is indicating its 20.55% to 11.22% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, BNTX’s short term support levels are around $28.65, $28.65 and $28.65 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, BNTX has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.54), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.31) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.51) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.45).

BNTX is trading 431.74% off its 52 week low at $12.52 and 26.14% off its 52 week high of $52.80. Performance wise, BNTX stock has recently shown investors 96.11% a greater amount in a week, 116.59% a greater amount in a month and 105.24% a greater amount in the past quarter.

Furthermore, BioNTech SE (BNTX) has shown a return of 96.58% since the 1st of this year.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Key Statistics:

BioNTech SE (BNTX) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $15.104B. BNTX insiders hold roughly 1.25% of the shares.

On Jan-22-20 UBS Downgrade BNTX as Buy → Neutral at $35. On Jan-24-20 SVB Leerink Downgrade BNTX as Outperform → Mkt Perform and on Mar-09-20 H.C. Wainwright Initiated BNTX as Neutral at $30.

There are currently 216.45M shares in the float and 256.64M shares outstanding. There are 0.67% shares short in BNTXs float.

The industry rank for BioNTech SE (BNTX) is 74 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 30% .

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Key Fundamentals:

BNTX last 2 years revenues have increased from $127,575 to $144,380 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects BioNTech SE (BNTX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.16 and a loss of -21.90% next year.

BNTXs next year’s growth rate is -21.95 compared to an industry 7.60.

. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 19.55 compared to an industry of 2.95

BNTX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.82 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.20.

About BioNTech SE (BNTX):

BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany.