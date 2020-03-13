The Walt Disney Company (DIS), a Communication Services Entertainment organization, saw its stock exchange 91.81 shares, a rise when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 24.26M.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) stock is trading at $91.81, down -13.7 cents or -12.98% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is $75.12B. Gross Profit is $27.55B and the EBITDA is $16.08B.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is 24.26M compared to 13.16M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. At the time of writing, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has a 50-day moving average of $130.39 and a 200-day moving average of $137.04. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of The Walt Disney Company (DIS).

Approximately 1.07% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of The Walt Disney Company (DIS) stock is 1.02, indicating its 6.97% to 3.89% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, DISs short term resistance levels are $157.71, $157.71 and $157.71 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, DIS has short term rating of Very Bearish (-0.77), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.39) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.35) giving it an overall rating of Very Bearish (-0.50).

DIS is trading 0.19% off its 52 week low at $91.64 and -40.15% off its 52 week high of $153.41. Performance wise, DIS stock has recently shown investors -19.45% a reduction in a week, -34.89% a reduction in a month and -37.16% a reduction in the past quarter.

On the flip side, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has shown a return of -36.52% since the first of the year.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Key Figures:

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $165.757B. DIS insiders hold roughly 0.20% of the shares.

On Nov-26-19 Consumer Edge Research Initiated DIS as Overweight at $175. On Feb-06-20 Imperial Capital Reiterated DIS as In-line at $144 → $143 and on Mar-12-20 Imperial Capital Reiterated DIS as In-line at $144 → $118.

There are currently 1.80B shares in the float and 1.81B shares outstanding. There are 1.07% shares short in DISs float.

The industry rank for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is 38 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 15% .

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Fundamentals Statistics:

DIS last 2 years revenues have increased from $69,570,000 to $75,125,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects The Walt Disney Company (DIS) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.26 and a profit of 15.39% next year.

The growth rate on DIS this year is -7.45 compared to an industry 13.80. DISs next year’s growth rate is 22.10 compared to an industry 12.80.

The book value per share (mrq) is 49.73 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.79. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.75 compared to an industry of 0.39 and DISs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 11.61 compared to an industry of 10.83.

DIS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 5.34 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.29.

About The Walt Disney Company (DIS):

Burbank, CA-based Walt Disney Company has assets that span movies, television, publishing and theme parks. Revenues were $69.57 billion in fiscal 2019.Media Networks (35.7% of total revenues) segment includes domestic broadcast television network, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, cable networks, domestic broadcast radio networks and stations, and publishing and digital operations. The company operates the ABC Television Network and 8 owned television stations; ESPN and Disney Channel cable networks; ESPN Radio and Radio Disney networks.Studio Entertainment (16%of revenues) segment produces animated and live-action motion pictures, direct-to-video programming, musical recordings, and live stage plays. The library of films is distributed under 5 banners namely Walt Disney Pictures, Touchstone Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilms.Parks, Experiences & Consumer Products (37.7% of revenues) segment is a combination of global consumer products business with Parks and Resorts. Parks and Resorts owns and operates the Disney World Resort in Florida, the Disneyland Resort in California, the Disney Vacation Club, the Disney Cruise Line, and Adventures by Disney. The company also has ownership interests in Disneyland Paris, in Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and in Shanghai Disney Resort, and licenses the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan.Consumer products business engages with licensees, manufacturers, publishers and retailers to design, develop, publish, promote and sell a wide variety of products based on existing and new Disney characters and other intellectual property via its Merchandise Licensing, Publishing and Retail businesses throughout the world.Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) & International segment (13.4% of revenues) comprises Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming services, international media operations and global advertising sales and ad technology for Disney media properties including Freeform, ESPN, ABC and Disney Channels.On Mar 20, 2019, Disney completed the acquisition of 21st Century Fox and got hold of Fox’s production, animation and television assets. National Geographic channel, FX Networks and international networks were also part of the deal.Additionally, the company has acquired full operational control of Hulu.