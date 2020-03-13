OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK), a Healthcare Diagnostics & Research organization, saw its stock exchange 1.4200 shares, a slope when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 38.33M.

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) stock is trading at $1.4200, down -0.27 cents or -15.98% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) is $901.93M. Gross Profit is $264.95M and the EBITDA is $-87.1M.

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) is 38.33M compared to 8.63M over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. At the time of writing, OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) has a 50-day moving average of $1.6097 and a 200-day moving average of $1.7012. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK).

Approximately 20.58% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) stock is 2.08, indicating its 28.65% to 13.44% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, OPKs short term resistance levels are $3.53, $3.53 and $3.53 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, OPK has short term rating of Neutral (-0.05), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.06) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.24) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.04).

OPK is trading 6.77% off its 52 week low at $1.33 and -51.20% off its 52 week high of $2.91. Performance wise, OPK stock has recently shown investors -31.07% a slope in a week, -11.80% a slope in a month and -8.97% a slope in the past quarter.

On the flip side, OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) has shown a return of -3.40% since the 1st of this year.

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) Key Details:

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $951.157M. OPK insiders hold roughly 39.39% of the shares.

On Sep-14-17 JP Morgan Downgrade OPK as Overweight → Neutral, On Mar-02-18 JP Morgan Downgrade OPK as Neutral → Underweight and on Nov-25-19 Piper Jaffray Initiated OPK as Overweight at $2.50.

There are currently 406.00M shares in the float and 594.74M shares outstanding. There are 20.58% shares short in OPKs float.

The industry rank for OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) is 60 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 24% .

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) Fundamentals Statistics:

OPK last 2 years revenues have increased from $901,935 to $901,935 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.09 and a profit of 25.00% next year.

The growth rate on OPK this year is -12.20 compared to an industry 14.00. OPKs next year’s growth rate is -13.89 compared to an industry 26.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 2.59 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.14. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.59 compared to an industry of 3.92

OPK fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.36 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.09.

About OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK):

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, OPKO Health, Inc (OPK) engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel and Mexico.The Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical facility that offers testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring and treatment of diseases.The company’s pharmaceutical business features Rayaldee, an FDA-approved treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) in adults with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease (CKD) and vitamin D insufficiency (launched in November 2016) and VARUBI for chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.OPKO Health has a development and commercial supply pharmaceutical unit in Ireland along with a global supply chain operation and holding wing. The company also owns specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) manufacturer in Israel.The company operates through three revenue segments — Revenues from services, revenues from products and revenues from transfer of intellectual property.2019 at a GlanceNet revenues in 2019 totaled $901.9 million, down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Notably, this Florida-based diagnostics and pharmaceuticals company reports through three major segments — Services, Products and Transfer of intellectual property.While revenues from services accounted for 79.4% of net revenues, the same from products comprised 12.4%. Transfer of intellectual property accounted for 8.1% of net revenues.