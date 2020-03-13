iBio, Inc. (IBIO), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock exchange 1.4300 shares, a slope when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 43.53M.

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) stock is trading at $1.4300, down -0.15 cents or -9.49% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for iBio, Inc. (IBIO) is $1.74M. Gross Profit is $2.02M and the EBITDA is $-12.66M.

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of iBio, Inc. (IBIO) is 43.53M compared to 25.99M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, iBio, Inc. (IBIO) has a 50-day moving average of $0.7949 and a 200-day moving average of $0.4665. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of iBio, Inc. (IBIO).

Approximately 17.90% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of iBio, Inc. (IBIO) stock is -9.91, indicating its 31.78% to 34.57% more volatile than the overall global market.

Based on technical analysis, IBIO has short term rating of Bullish (0.33), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.42) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.39) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.38).

IBIO is trading 2760.00% off its 52 week low at $0.05 and -57.94% off its 52 week high of $3.40. Performance wise, IBIO stock has recently shown investors -36.44% a slope in a week, 310.92% a surge in a month and 485.83% a surge in the past quarter.

Furthermore, iBio, Inc. (IBIO) has shown a return of 474.30% since the 1st of this year.

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) Key Details:

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $130.41M. IBIO insiders hold roughly 11.30% of the shares.

There are currently 44.71M shares in the float and 83.61M shares outstanding. There are 17.90% shares short in IBIOs float.

The industry rank for iBio, Inc. (IBIO) is 97 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 38% .

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) Fundamental Details:

IBIO last 2 years revenues have decreased from $2,018 to $1,744 showing a downtrend.

The book value per share (mrq) is -0.01 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.04.

About iBio, Inc. (IBIO):

Ibio Inc., formerly known as iBioPharma Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing vaccines and therapeutic proteins based upon its plant-based iBioLaunch platform technology. The Company’s hydroponically grown green plants can be used for the development and manufacture of proteins applicable to a range of disease agents, such as influenza, sleeping sickness, anthrax, plague, human papillomavirus and veterinary influenza applications. IBio, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.