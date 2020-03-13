DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU), a Technology Software—Application organization, saw its stock trade 68.68 common shares, an increase when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.64M.

DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) stock is trading at $68.68, down -6.32 cents or -8.43% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) is $898.81M. Gross Profit is $510.61M and the EBITDA is $-167.66M.

DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) is 2.64M compared to 1.87M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Currently, DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) has a 50-day moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.68. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU).

Approximately 4.45% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) stock is indicating its 8.18% to 5.86% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, DOCU’s short term support levels are around $86.31, $86.31 and $86.31 on the downside. DOCUs short term resistance levels are $86.31, $86.31 and $86.31 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, DOCU has short term rating of Neutral (-0.02), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.04) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.19) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.07).

DOCU is trading 59.24% off its 52 week low at $43.13 and -25.79% off its 52 week high of $92.55. Performance wise, DOCU stock has recently shown investors -22.48% a drop in a week, -19.51% a drop in a month and -5.65% a drop in the past quarter.

On the flip side, DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) has shown a return of -7.33% since the 1st of this year.

DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) Key Details:

DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $12.325B. DOCU insiders hold roughly 7.38% of the shares.

On Nov-08-19 Piper Jaffray Resumed DOCU as Neutral at $75. On Nov-21-19 JMP Securities Reiterated DOCU as Mkt Outperform at $70 → $75 and on Jan-13-20 Morgan Stanley Downgrade DOCU as Overweight → Equal-Weight at $67 → $76.

There are currently 165.92M shares in the float and 189.24M shares outstanding. There are 4.45% shares short in DOCUs float.

The industry rank for DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) is 87 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 34% .

DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) Fundamental Research:

DOCU last 2 years revenues have increased from $700,969 to $827,691 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.05 and a profit of 74.27% next year.

The growth rate on DOCU this year is 32.26 compared to an industry 4.80. DOCUs next year’s growth rate is 85.37 compared to an industry 20.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 3.19 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.45. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 21.23 compared to an industry of 2.46

DOCU fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.41 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.10.

About DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU):

DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.