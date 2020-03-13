Oracle Corporation (ORCL), a Technology Software—Infrastructure organization, saw its stock exchange 39.80 shares, a spike when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 22.29M.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) stock traded at $39.80, down -4.92 cents or -11.00% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is $39.58B. Gross Profit is $31.51B and the EBITDA is $16.19B.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 22.29M compared to 12.23M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. Right now, Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has a 50-day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Oracle Corporation (ORCL).

Approximately 1.88% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Oracle Corporation (ORCL) stock is 1.05, indicating its 6.59% to 3.87% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, ORCLs short term resistance levels are $54.85, $54.85 and $54.85 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ORCL has short term rating of Bearish (-0.25), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.33) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.03) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.20).

ORCL is trading 0.23% off its 52 week low at $39.71 and -34.21% off its 52 week high of $60.50. Performance wise, ORCL stock has recently shown investors -17.08% a cutback in a week, -27.83% a cutback in a month and -28.70% a cutback in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has shown a return of -24.88% since the first of the year.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Key Data:

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $127.664B. ORCL insiders hold roughly 35.74% of the shares.

On Mar-04-20 Societe Generale Upgrade ORCL as Hold → Buy at $61. On Mar-09-20 Cleveland Research Upgrade ORCL as Neutral → Buy and on Mar-13-20 BMO Capital Markets Reiterated ORCL as Market Perform at $62 → $46.

There are currently 2.06B shares in the float and 3.25B shares outstanding. There are 1.88% shares short in ORCLs float.

The industry rank for Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 60 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 24% .

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Fundamental Research:

ORCL last 2 years revenues have increased from $39,506,000 to $39,583,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Oracle Corporation (ORCL) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.96 and a profit of 8.41% next year.

The growth rate on ORCL this year is 10.23 compared to an industry 7.70. ORCLs next year’s growth rate is 9.79 compared to an industry 19.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is 4.80 and cash per share (mrq) is 8.44. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 7.89 compared to an industry of 4.82 and ORCLs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 9.03 compared to an industry of 20.80.

ORCL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.88 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.22.

About Oracle Corporation (ORCL):

Redwood City, CA-based Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and incorporated later in 2005. Oracle is one of the largest enterprise-grade database, middleware and application software providers. With the acquisition of Sun Microsystems in Jan 2010, Oracle began selling hardware products and services, primarily comprising computer server and storage products. Oracle’s software and hardware products and services include Oracle Database, Oracle Fusion Middleware, Java and Oracle Engineered Systems. Oracle Engineered Systems include Exadata Database Machine, Exalogic Elastic Cloud, Exalytics In-Memory Machine, SPARC SuperCluster, Virtual Compute Alliance, Oracle Database Appliance, Oracle Big Data Appliance and ZFS Storage.The company market and sell offerings worldwide to businesses of many sizes, government agencies, educational institutions and resellers with a global sales force to offer solutions that best meet customer requirements.Oracle has expanded its cloud computing operations over the last couple of years. The company offers cloud solutions and services that can be used to build and manage various cloud deployment models. Built upon open industry standards such as SQL, Java and HTML5, Oracle Cloud provides access to application services, platform services and infrastructure services for a subscription. Through its Oracle Enterprise Manager offering, the company manages cloud environments.Oracle reported revenues of $39.5 billion in fiscal 2019. The company changed its reporting format in the fourth-quarter. The company has adopted a new Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”) 606 using full retrospective method. It now reports its new software licenses under its new Cloud license and on-premise license segment. Further, the company merged its Cloud SaaS, Cloud PaaS and IaaS along with its software license updates and product support into Cloud services and license support.Total cloud services and license support revenues increased 2% to $26.71 billion in fiscal 2019. Further, total cloud license and on-premise license increased 1% to $5.86 billion year over year in fiscal 2019.Oracle faces significant competition in most of its operational markets (database, applications, storage, cloud computing) from the likes of Dell-EMC, IBM, Hewlett-Packard, Microsoft, SAP, Salesforce.com, Workday and Teradata.