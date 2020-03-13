TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC), a Healthcare Medical Devices organization, saw its stock trade 0.3550 common shares, a lower demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 5.51M.

TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC) stock is trading at $0.3550, down -0.0476 cents or -11.82% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC) is $15.37M. Gross Profit is $7.93M and the EBITDA is $-71.34M.

TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC) is 5.51M compared to 1.99M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC) has a 50-day moving average of $1.1203 and a 200-day moving average of $3.8176. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC).

Approximately 17.29% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC) stock is 2.41, indicating its 18.13% to 10.04% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, TRXCs short term resistance levels are $19.50, $19.50 and $19.50 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, TRXC has short term rating of Neutral (-0.17), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.60) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.33) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.37).

TRXC is trading 4.41% off its 52 week low at $0.34 and -98.93% off its 52 week high of $33.22. Performance wise, TRXC stock has recently shown investors -68.30% a lower demand in a week, -70.90% a lower demand in a month and -84.63% a lower demand in the past quarter.

More importantly, TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC) has shown a return of -75.85% since the first of the year.

TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC) Key Statistics:

TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $10.26M. TRXC insiders hold roughly 14.70% of the shares.

On May-14-19 BTIG Research Upgrade TRXC as Neutral → Buy at $3. On May-22-19 Piper Jaffray Initiated TRXC as Neutral at $1.60 and on Aug-08-19 RBC Capital Mkts Downgrade TRXC as Outperform → Sector Perform at $3 → $1.

There are currently 24.11M shares in the float and 68.28M shares outstanding. There are 17.29% shares short in TRXCs float.

The industry rank for TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC) is 60 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 24% .

TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC) Fundamental Details:

TRXC last 2 years revenues have decreased from $24,102 to $15,368 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.62 and a profit of 67.70% next year.

The growth rate on TRXC this year is -29.20 compared to an industry 14.00. TRXCs next year’s growth rate is 64.50 compared to an industry 26.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 3.62 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.32. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.11 compared to an industry of 3.92

TRXC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -4.03 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.65.

About TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC):

TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States.