EPR Properties (EPR), a Real Estate REIT—Retail corporation, saw its stock trade 28.29 common shares, an inflation against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.9M.

EPR Properties (EPR) stock is trading at $28.29, down -15.94 cents or -36.04% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for EPR Properties (EPR) is $649.59M. Gross Profit is $588.85M and the EBITDA is $513.37M.

EPR Properties (EPR) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of EPR Properties (EPR) is 1.9M compared to 861.38k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. Right now, EPR Properties (EPR) has a 50-day moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.87. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of EPR Properties (EPR).

Approximately 5.36% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of EPR Properties (EPR) stock is 0.71, indicating its 15.64% to 6.82% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, EPRs short term resistance levels are $71.29, $71.29 and $71.29 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, EPR has short term rating of Bearish (-0.45), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.52) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.18) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.38).

EPR is trading 4.74% off its 52 week low at $27.01 and -64.97% off its 52 week high of $80.75. Performance wise, EPR stock has recently shown investors -48.56% a lower amount in a week, -60.60% a lower amount in a month and -59.78% a lower amount in the past quarter.

Furthermore, EPR Properties (EPR) has shown a return of -59.95% since the beginning of the year.

EPR Properties (EPR) Key Details:

EPR Properties (EPR) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.223B. EPR insiders hold roughly 1.33% of the shares.

On Jun-11-19 BofA/Merrill Downgrade EPR as Neutral → Underperform at $80. On Dec-18-19 JP Morgan Upgrade EPR as Neutral → Overweight at $84 and on Jan-16-20 SunTrust Upgrade EPR as Hold → Buy at $77.

There are currently 77.54M shares in the float and 78.21M shares outstanding. There are 5.36% shares short in EPRs float.

The industry rank for EPR Properties (EPR) is 188 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 26% .

EPR Properties (EPR) Fundamentals Statistics:

EPR last 2 years revenues have increased from $651,969 to $651,969 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects EPR Properties (EPR) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.69 and a profit of 10.65% next year.

The growth rate on EPR this year is -3.49 compared to an industry -0.80. EPRs next year’s growth rate is 7.05 compared to an industry 4.00.

The book value per share (mrq) is 39.16 and cash per share (mrq) is 6.76. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.74 compared to an industry of 1.65 and EPRs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.68 compared to an industry of 10.85.

EPR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 5.25 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.20.

About EPR Properties (EPR):

EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri.