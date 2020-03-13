Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS), a Industrials Specialty Business Services corporation, saw its stock exchange 0.2795 shares, a lower demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 14.69M.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) stock is changing hands at $0.2795, up 0.1245 cents or +80.31% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) is $18.4M. Gross Profit is $6.66M and the EBITDA is $-1.46M.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) is 14.69M compared to 3.64M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. Currently, Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) has a 50-day moving average of $0.2355 and a 200-day moving average of $0.3097. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS).

Approximately 0.97% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) stock is 1.95, indicating its 45.22% to 24.31% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, DSS’s short term support levels are around $1.25, $1.25 and $1.25 on the downside. DSSs short term resistance levels are $1.25, $1.25 and $1.25 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, DSS has short term rating of Neutral (-0.07), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.14) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.30) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.08).

DSS is trading 128.16% off its 52 week low at $0.12 and -81.11% off its 52 week high of $1.48. Performance wise, DSS stock has recently shown investors 44.37% a spike in a week, 10.82% a spike in a month and 0.72% a spike in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) has shown a return of -7.20% since the start of the year.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) Key Details:

Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $17.353M. DSS insiders hold roughly 41.05% of the shares.

On Jul-22-13 Dawson James Initiated DSS as Buy at $4.

There are currently 47.71M shares in the float and 63.16M shares outstanding. There are 0.97% shares short in DSSs float.

The industry rank for Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) is 160 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 37% .

Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) Fundamental Research:

DSS last 2 years revenues have decreased from $18,515 to $18,405 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.01 and a profit of 61.50% next year.

The growth rate on DSS this year is -18.18 compared to an industry 3.10. DSSs next year’s growth rate is 46.15 compared to an industry 21.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is 0.45 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.06. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.77 compared to an industry of 1.73

DSS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.13 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.01.

About Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS):

Document Security Systems, Inc. is a technology company with patents in printed security features that verify and prevent forgery, duplication, counterfeiting, copying, scanning and re-imaging for any type of printed documents. The company licenses its technologies to approved worldwide security printers. The company also manufactures secure printed documents. The company’s technology can be utilized on such sensitive documents as currency, car titles, drivers licenses, birth certificates, gift certificates, ID Cards, labels, holographs, engineering plans, and exams.