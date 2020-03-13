Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK), a Technology Software—Application corporation, saw its stock exchange 21.35 common shares, a spike when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 13.47M.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) stock traded at $21.35, down -2.27 cents or -9.61% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is $570.49M. Gross Profit is $349.25M and the EBITDA is $-512.82M.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is 13.47M compared to 10.66M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. Right now, Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK).

Approximately 16.02% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) stock is indicating its 12.60% to 8.10% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, WORK’s short term support levels are around $27.68, $27.68 and $27.68 on the downside. WORKs short term resistance levels are $27.68, $27.68 and $27.68 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, WORK has short term rating of Neutral (0.01), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.23) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.03) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.06).

WORK is trading 9.32% off its 52 week low at $19.53 and -49.17% off its 52 week high of $42.00. Performance wise, WORK stock has recently shown investors -24.80% a pullback in a week, -17.82% a pullback in a month and -4.04% a pullback in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) has shown a return of -5.03% since the first of the year.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) Key Research:

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $11.751B. WORK insiders hold roughly 0.40% of the shares.

On Jan-28-20 Wells Fargo Initiated WORK as Overweight, On Feb-04-20 RBC Capital Mkts Initiated WORK as Outperform at $25 and on Mar-13-20 Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterated WORK as Buy at $41 → $31.

There are currently 288.25M shares in the float and 591.42M shares outstanding. There are 16.02% shares short in WORKs float.

The industry rank for Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is 87 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 34% .

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) Fundamental Details:

WORK last 2 years revenues have increased from $400,552 to $570,486 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.05 and a profit of 36.40% next year.

The growth rate on WORK this year is -25.00 compared to an industry 4.80. WORKs next year’s growth rate is -38.10 compared to an industry 20.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 1.33 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.31. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 15.69 compared to an industry of 2.46

WORK fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.21 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.06.

About Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK):

Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.