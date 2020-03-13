Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock trade 1.3300 common shares, a pullback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 3.14M.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) stock is quoted at $1.3300, down -0.19 cents or -12.50% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) is $2.13M. Gross Profit is $3.82M and the EBITDA is $-9.89M.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) is 3.14M compared to 867.31k over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. Currently, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) has a 50-day moving average of $1.6869 and a 200-day moving average of $2.4159. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF).

Approximately 1.61% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) stock is indicating its 20.47% to 17.09% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, CANFs short term resistance levels are $7.00, $7.00 and $7.00 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CANF has short term rating of Neutral (0.17), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.57) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.35) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.25).

CANF is trading 23.15% off its 52 week low at $1.08 and -94.53% off its 52 week high of $24.30. Performance wise, CANF stock has recently shown investors -32.83% a pullback in a week, 11.76% a spike in a month and -61.11% a pullback in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) has shown a return of -59.70% since the beginning of the year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) Key Statistics:

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $10.068M. CANF insiders hold roughly 2.09% of the shares.

On Aug-29-16 Rodman & Renshaw Resumed CANF as Buy at $6. On Oct-19-16 ROTH Capital Resumed CANF as Buy and on Aug-11-17 Maxim Group Initiated CANF as Buy at $7.

There are currently 2.71M shares in the float and 7.44M shares outstanding. There are 1.61% shares short in CANFs float.

The industry rank for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) is 71 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 28% .

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) Fundamentals Statistics:

CANF last 2 years revenues have decreased from $3,820 to $2,129 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.81 and a profit of 70.80% next year.

The growth rate on CANF this year is 16.08 compared to an industry 13.40. CANFs next year’s growth rate is 48.36 compared to an industry 18.70.

The book value per share (mrq) is 2.31 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.25 compared to an industry of 2.88

CANF fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -4.28 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.89.

About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF):

Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel.