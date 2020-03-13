Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), a Technology Semiconductors corporation, saw its stock exchange 218.78 common shares, a slope against to its 10-day trading volume of 3.84M.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) stock is quoted at $218.78, down -27.19 cents or -11.05% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is $22.6B. Gross Profit is $15.87B and the EBITDA is $10.14B.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is 3.84M compared to 2.81M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has a 50-day moving average of $296.84 and a 200-day moving average of $299.05. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO).

Approximately 1.09% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) stock is 0.86, indicating its 7.22% to 4.21% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, AVGOs short term resistance levels are $347.68, $347.68 and $347.68 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AVGO has short term rating of Bearish (-0.31), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.25) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.64) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.40).

AVGO is trading 1.14% off its 52 week low at $216.32 and -34.02% off its 52 week high of $331.58. Performance wise, AVGO stock has recently shown investors -20.16% a slope in a week, -31.67% a slope in a month and -30.56% a slope in the past quarter.

More importantly, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has shown a return of -30.77% since the start of the year.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Key Data:

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $87.394B. AVGO insiders hold roughly 2.53% of the shares.

On Nov-22-19 Cascend Securities Reiterated AVGO as Buy at $330 → $350. On Dec-13-19 Cowen Reiterated AVGO as Market Perform at $285 → $310 and on Mar-13-20 Loop Capital Upgrade AVGO as Hold → Buy at $260.

There are currently 389.20M shares in the float and 406.26M shares outstanding. There are 1.09% shares short in AVGOs float.

The industry rank for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is 32 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 13% .

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Fundamentals Statistics:

AVGO last 2 years revenues have increased from $22,597,000 to $22,597,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 5.34 and a profit of 9.86% next year.

The growth rate on AVGO this year is 7.52 compared to an industry 16.60. AVGOs next year’s growth rate is 10.62 compared to an industry 18.60.

The book value per share (mrq) is 63.14 and cash per share (mrq) is 12.44. and AVGOs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.44 compared to an industry of 12.13.

AVGO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 22.89 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 5.30.

About Broadcom Inc. (AVGO):

Broadcom Limited (AVGO) is a premier designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) based devices and analog III-V based products. The company was formed following the completion of the merger of Avago and Broadcom Corporation on Feb 1, 2016. Headquarters are located in San Jose, CA.Broadcom reported revenues of $22.597 billion in fiscal 2019. The company primarily serves two broad target markets: Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructue Software.Semiconductor solutions manage the data transfer to and from the enterprise, telecom, data center, and embedded networking applications. The company’s solutions serve the smartphone market with products that include a broad variety of RF semiconductor devices, connectivity solutions and custom touch controllers. RF semiconductor solutions include film bulk acoustic resonator (FBAR) filters that allow smartphones to function more efficiently in congested RF spectrum. Moreover, the company offers system-on-chip (SoC) platform solutions for Set-Top-Box. Broadband access solutions offer SoC platform solutions. The company’s broad set of Ethernet switching and routing products are optimized for data center implementations, service provider networks, enterprise, and small-and-medium business/Remote-Office-Branch-Office(SMB/ROBO) markets. Broadcom provides a diverse range of products for the general industrial and automotive markets.Infrastructure software solutions involve enterprise, mainframe, and storage area networking solutions, to aid customers to utilize the benefits of automation, resiliency, insights, and security capabilities in to manage business processes.The company faces stiff competition from Intel, Marvell Technology, NVIDIA post Mellanox Technologies buyout, ON Semiconductor post Quantenna Communications buyout, Qorvo, Inc., Qualcomm and Skyworks Solutions to name few.From first-quarter of fiscal 2020, the company will club reporting of revenues from Intellectual property licensing with Semiconductor solutions segment. This will result in two reporting segments: Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructure software.