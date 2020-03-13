Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI), a Healthcare Medical Instruments & Supplies organization, saw its stock trade 2.1300 common shares, a reduction compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.23M.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) stock is trading at $2.1300, down -0.15 cents or -6.58% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) is $1.38M. Gross Profit is $995.89k and the EBITDA is $-13.25M.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) is 2.23M compared to 434.8k over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. Currently, Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) has a 50-day moving average of $2.4131 and a 200-day moving average of $3.5806. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI).

Approximately 2.47% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) stock is 2.17, indicating its 36.79% to 20.36% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, POAIs short term resistance levels are $N/A, $N/A and $N/A on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, POAI has short term rating of Bearish (-0.34), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.21) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.33) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.29).

POAI is trading 18.07% off its 52 week low at $1.93 and -76.25% off its 52 week high of $9.60. Performance wise, POAI stock has recently shown investors -2.15% a reduction in a week, -10.24% a reduction in a month and -23.67% a reduction in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) has shown a return of -12.64% since the start of the year.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Key Figures:

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $9.204M. POAI insiders hold roughly 16.08% of the shares.

There are currently 3.29M shares in the float and 3.65M shares outstanding. There are 2.47% shares short in POAIs float.

The industry rank for Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) is 75 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 30% .

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Fundamental Evaluation:

POAI last 2 years revenues have decreased from $1,412 to $1,376 showing a downtrend.

The book value per share (mrq) is 6.57 and cash per share (mrq) is -.

About Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI):

Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS.