Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock trade 37.60 common shares, a slope against to its 10-day trading volume of 954.3k.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) stock is trading at $37.60, up 3.83 cents or +11.34% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) is $10.24M. Gross Profit is $-89.56M and the EBITDA is $-138.2M.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) is 954.3k compared to 690.71k over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing, Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR).

Approximately 1.54% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) stock is indicating its 28.23% to 25.10% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, VIR’s short term support levels are around $26.33, $26.33 and $26.33 on the downside. VIRs short term resistance levels are $26.33, $26.33 and $26.33 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, VIR has short term rating of Bullish (0.34), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.23) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.28) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.28).

VIR is trading 222.74% off its 52 week low at $11.65 and -49.87% off its 52 week high of $75.00. Performance wise, VIR stock has recently shown investors -14.12% a slope in a week, 106.14% a higher demand in a month and 194.67% a higher demand in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) has shown a return of 199.01% since the start of the year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) Key Evaluation:

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.791B. VIR insiders hold roughly 0.43% of the shares.

On Feb-04-20 JP Morgan Downgrade VIR as Overweight → Neutral at $25 → $26. On Feb-27-20 Robert W. Baird Downgrade VIR as Neutral → Underperform at $17 and on Mar-13-20 Goldman Downgrade VIR as Buy → Neutral.

There are currently 100.33M shares in the float and 105.07M shares outstanding. There are 1.54% shares short in VIRs float.

The industry rank for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) is 97 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 38% .

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) Fundamental Figures:

VIR last 2 years revenues have decreased from $10,668 to $10,237 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.67 and a profit of 19.90% next year.

VIRs next year’s growth rate is -8.84 compared to an industry 9.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is -23.94 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.05.

VIR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.81 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.47.

About Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR):

Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.