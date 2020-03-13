Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT), a Healthcare Medical Devices corporation, saw its stock trade 0.4700 common shares, a drop against to its 10-day trading volume of 2.07M.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) stock traded at $0.4700, up 0.067 cents or +16.63% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) is $532k. Gross Profit is $39k and the EBITDA is $-6.45M.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) is 2.07M compared to 972.3k over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. Right now, Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) has a 50-day moving average of $0.9738 and a 200-day moving average of $1.6214. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT).

Approximately 9.34% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) stock is 0.33, indicating its 22.83% to 16.17% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, SINTs short term resistance levels are $3.25, $3.25 and $3.25 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SINT has short term rating of Neutral (-0.20), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.15) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.31) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.22).

SINT is trading 30.09% off its 52 week low at $0.36 and -93.61% off its 52 week high of $7.35. Performance wise, SINT stock has recently shown investors -18.70% a drop in a week, -43.39% a drop in a month and -70.81% a drop in the past quarter.

More importantly, Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) has shown a return of -68.46% since the start of the year.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) Key Statistics:

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $3.555M. SINT insiders hold roughly 5.14% of the shares.

On Sep-12-19 Ascendiant Capital Markets Initiated SINT as Buy.

There are currently 2.05M shares in the float and 8.76M shares outstanding. There are 9.34% shares short in SINTs float.

The industry rank for Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) is 60 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 24% .

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) Fundamental Figures:

SINT last 2 years revenues have decreased from $95 to $532 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.58 and a profit of 56.10% next year.

The growth rate on SINT this year is 92.50 compared to an industry 14.00.

The book value per share (mrq) is 2.83 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.33. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.19 compared to an industry of 3.92

SINT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -3.08

About Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT):

SINTX Technologies Inc. is a biomaterials and OEM company. It develops and commercializes silicon nitride for biomedical applications including the spine, dental, oral maxillofacial, podiatry and arthroplasty markets. SINTX Technologies Inc., formerly known as Amedica Corporation, is based in UT, United States.