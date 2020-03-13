Adobe Inc. (ADBE), a Technology Software—Infrastructure corporation, saw its stock trade 285.00 common shares, a cutback against to its 10-day trading volume of 5.07M.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) stock is quoted at $285.00, down -30.23 cents or -9.59% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is $11.66B. Gross Profit is $9.5B and the EBITDA is $4.08B.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is 5.07M compared to 2.91M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. Right now, Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has a 50-day moving average of $354.51 and a 200-day moving average of $311.96. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Adobe Inc. (ADBE).

Approximately 1.04% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Adobe Inc. (ADBE) stock is 0.96, indicating its 6.76% to 4.25% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, ADBE’s short term support levels are around $358.54, $358.54 and $358.54 on the downside. ADBEs short term resistance levels are $358.54, $358.54 and $358.54 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ADBE has short term rating of Bearish (-0.31), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.23) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.60) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.38).

ADBE is trading 13.08% off its 52 week low at $252.03 and -26.31% off its 52 week high of $386.74. Performance wise, ADBE stock has recently shown investors -18.81% a cutback in a week, -22.82% a cutback in a month and -6.30% a cutback in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has shown a return of -13.59% since the first of the year.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Key Details:

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $137.731B. ADBE insiders hold roughly 0.29% of the shares.

On Feb-19-20 UBS Reiterated ADBE as Buy at $360 → $430. On Mar-13-20 BMO Capital Markets Reiterated ADBE as Outperform at $358 → $350 and on Mar-13-20 JP Morgan Upgrade ADBE as Neutral → Overweight at $322 → $325.

There are currently 476.82M shares in the float and 503.73M shares outstanding. There are 1.04% shares short in ADBEs float.

The industry rank for Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is 60 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 24% .

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Fundamental Data:

ADBE last 2 years revenues have increased from $11,171,297 to $11,171,297 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Adobe Inc. (ADBE) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 2.23 and a profit of 18.60% next year.

The growth rate on ADBE this year is 23.89 compared to an industry 7.70. ADBEs next year’s growth rate is 17.54 compared to an industry 19.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is 21.77 and cash per share (mrq) is 8.29. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 13.10 compared to an industry of 4.82 and ADBEs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 34.80 compared to an industry of 20.80.

ADBE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 9.75 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 2.34.

About Adobe Inc. (ADBE):

San Jose California-based Adobe Inc. is one of the largest software companies in the world. Adobe picks up licensing fees from customers, which form the bulk of its revenue.The company also offers technical support and education, which account for the balance. The company operates through three segments.The Digital Media solutions segment enables small businesses and enterprises to create highly compelling content, deliver it across diverse media through smartphones, tablets, e-readers, and other devices, and then optimize it through systematic targeting and measurement.Within Digital Media, the two major components of revenue are the Creative family of products and Document Services products. The target customers are traditional content creators, web application developers, digital media professionals and user interface designers/developers, writers, videographers and photographers.The Digital Experience segment provides insights into the performance of digital marketing initiatives, empowers organizations to make informed decisions, and tries to ensure the success of online marketing programs. The target customers are digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, web analysts, chief marketing officers and chief revenue officers.The Publishing segment supports technical and business publishing through a special printing and imaging page description language and a PDF-based workflow regulation platform. The target customers are professional graphics and content publishers, as well as OEMs offering workflow software, printers and other output devices.In fiscal 2019, the company generated $11.17 billion in revenue, which was derived from 3 segments—Digital Media solutions (69% of 2019 revenues), Digital Marketing solutions (28%) and Print and Publishing contributed the remaining 3%.The company has offices in several countries which include the likes of Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Columbia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan and Mexico, to name a few.