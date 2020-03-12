Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), a Consumer Cyclical Travel Services organization, saw its stock exchange 15.03 shares, a surge against to its 10-day trading volume of 12.1M.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) stock is quoted at $15.03, down -5.47 cents or -26.68% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is $6.46B. Gross Profit is $2.8B and the EBITDA is $1.83B.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is 12.1M compared to 3.73M over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. Right now, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH).

Approximately 2.12% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) stock is 1.85, indicating its 21.96% to 9.82% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, NCLHs short term resistance levels are $56.93, $56.93 and $56.93 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NCLH has short term rating of Bearish (-0.42), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.60) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.47) giving it an overall rating of Very Bearish (-0.50).

NCLH is trading -12.21% off its 52 week low at $17.12 and -74.86% off its 52 week high of $59.78. Performance wise, NCLH stock has recently shown investors -54.45% a pullback in a week, -70.53% a pullback in a month and -72.60% a pullback in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has shown a return of -74.27% since the first of the year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Key Evaluation:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.204B. NCLH insiders hold roughly 0.81% of the shares.

On Aug-09-19 Buckingham Research Upgrade NCLH as Neutral → Buy, On Feb-24-20 Argus Downgrade NCLH as Buy → Hold and on Feb-28-20 Deutsche Bank Downgrade NCLH as Buy → Hold at $36.

There are currently 211.54M shares in the float and 224.93M shares outstanding. There are 2.12% shares short in NCLHs float.

The industry rank for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is 111 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 44% .

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Fundamental Details:

NCLH last 2 years revenues have increased from $6,462,376 to $6,462,376 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.17 and a profit of 25.08% next year.

The growth rate on NCLH this year is -18.27 compared to an industry 5.60. NCLHs next year’s growth rate is 24.76 compared to an industry 17.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is 30.61 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.12. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.49 compared to an industry of 1.15 and NCLHs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.83 compared to an industry of 6.07.

NCLH fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 4.16 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.15.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH):

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda Limited company, is a leading cruise line operator. It owns and operates three brands — Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line. The company, founded in 1966, is headquartered in Miami, FL.In 2014, the company acquired Prestige Cruises International, thereby expanding its operations significantly. Through this move, the company acquired the Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands.As of Dec 31, 2019, the three brands operate a total of 27 ships with 58,400 berths in Alaska, the Bahamas, Bermuda, the Caribbean, Europe, Hawaii, Mexico, New England, Central and South America, North Africa, Scandinavia among others.The company is constantly looking to expand its fleet size. To this end, the company launched Norwegian Bliss in April 2018. Moreover, it introduced Norwegian Joy (cruise ship designed for Chinese travelers) in 2017. The ship, which can accommodate more than 3,500 passengers, started sailing from Shanghai in June 2017. It has plans to introduce 11 more ships through 2027. The company will receive the Norwegian Encore in fall 2019. The company has Allura Class Ships on order for delivery in the winter of 2022 and spring of 2025. With the project Leonardo, Norwegian Cruise will have an additional six ships with expected delivery dates from 2022 through 2027. This addition is likely to bring total berth count to roughly 82,000.In a bid to facilitate travel for cruise passengers, the brands strive to provide an enhanced level of onboard service. To this end, they offer a wide range of features, amenities and activities like a variety of accommodations and multiple dining venues.Revenues from passenger tickets account for bulk of the top line (70% in 2019) at Norwegian Cruise Line. Balance (30%) comes from onboard and other sources.