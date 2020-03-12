Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), a Communication Services Internet Content & Information business, saw its stock exchange 1,215.41 common shares, a drop against to its 10-day trading volume of 2.57M.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) stock is quoted at $1,215.41, down -64.98 cents or -5.08% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is $161.86B. Gross Profit is $89.96B and the EBITDA is $48.13B.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is 2.57M compared to 1.78M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Currently, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has a 50-day moving average of $1,426.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1,323.62. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG).

Approximately 0.57% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) stock is indicating its 4.56% to 3.12% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, GOOGs short term resistance levels are $1,629.44, $1,629.44 and $1,629.44 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GOOG has short term rating of Neutral (-0.21), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.19) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.01) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.14).

GOOG is trading 18.58% off its 52 week low at $1025.00 and -20.67% off its 52 week high of $1532.11. Performance wise, GOOG stock has recently shown investors -12.34% a drop in a week, -19.44% a drop in a month and -9.54% a drop in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has shown a return of -9.10% since the beginning of the year.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Key Statistics:

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $833.647B. GOOG insiders hold roughly 5.66% of the shares.

On Jan-06-20 Pivotal Research Group Upgrade GOOG as Hold → Buy at $1445 → $1650. On Jan-10-20 Bernstein Initiated GOOG as Outperform and on Feb-04-20 Oppenheimer Reiterated GOOG as Outperform at $1530 → $1620.

There are currently 617.97M shares in the float and 680.92M shares outstanding. There are 0.57% shares short in GOOGs float.

The industry rank for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is 102 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 40% .

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Fundamental Figures:

GOOG last 2 years revenues have increased from $161,857,000 to $161,857,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 12.14 and a profit of 16.40% next year.

The growth rate on GOOG this year is 10.60 compared to an industry 2.30. GOOGs next year’s growth rate is 16.66 compared to an industry 21.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 292.65 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.15 compared to an industry of 2.36 and GOOGs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 17.50 compared to an industry of 18.66.

GOOG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 54.37 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 12.13.

About Alphabet Inc. (GOOG):

Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California.