Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT), a Industrials Building Products & Equipment corporation, saw its stock trade 11.41 shares, a greater amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 10.3M.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) stock is changing hands at $11.41, up 2.2 cents or +23.89% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) is $46.66M. Gross Profit is $16.97M and the EBITDA is $3.57M.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) is 10.3M compared to 4.98M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT).

Approximately 16.00% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) stock is -2.18, indicating its 33.52% to 35.66% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, APT’s short term support levels are around $2.50, $2.50 and $2.50 on the downside. APTs short term resistance levels are $2.50, $2.50 and $2.50 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, APT has short term rating of Neutral (0.08), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.02) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.22) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.11).

APT is trading 256.56% off its 52 week low at $3.20 and -72.57% off its 52 week high of $41.59. Performance wise, APT stock has recently shown investors -28.69% a cutback in a week, 102.66% a greater amount in a month and 238.58% a greater amount in the past quarter.

More importantly, Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) has shown a return of 232.65% since the first of the year.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) Key Statistics:

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $147.021M. APT insiders hold roughly 18.32% of the shares.

On Oct-16-09 Dougherty & Company Initiated APT as Buy at $10 and on Mar-30-10 Dougherty & Company Downgrade APT as Buy → Neutral at $5 → $2.50.

There are currently 10.63M shares in the float and 14.88M shares outstanding. There are 16.00% shares short in APTs float.

The industry rank for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) is 88 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 35% .

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) Fundamental Research:

APT last 2 years revenues have increased from $46,665 to $46,665 showing an uptrend.

The book value per share (mrq) is 2.55 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.36.

About Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT):

Alpha Pro Tech is in the business of protecting people, products and environments. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable protective apparel and infection control products through its subsidiary, Alpha Pro Tech, Inc. Its products find their application in the clean room, industrial, pharmaceutical, medical and dental markets. Products offered by Alpha include: shoecovers, bouffant caps, gowns, coveralls, lab coats, face masks, eye shields, and medical bed pads and etc. Alpha Pro Tech is based in Markham, Canada.