Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), a Consumer Cyclical Auto Manufacturers corporation, saw its stock exchange 634.23 common shares, a higher demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 16.32M.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) stock is quoted at $634.23, down -11.1 cents or -1.72% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is $24.58B. Gross Profit is $4.07B and the EBITDA is $2.19B.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is 16.32M compared to 19.08M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. Currently, Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has a 50-day moving average of $725.99 and a 200-day moving average of $426.78. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA).

Approximately 12.56% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) stock is 0.49, indicating its 6.65% to 6.75% more volatile than the overall global market.

Based on technical analysis, TSLA has short term rating of Neutral (-0.12), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.06) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.31) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.04).

TSLA is trading 258.34% off its 52 week low at $176.99 and -34.55% off its 52 week high of $968.99. Performance wise, TSLA stock has recently shown investors -15.38% a drop in a week, -17.77% a drop in a month and 86.80% a higher demand in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has shown a return of 51.61% since the first of the year.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Key Statistics:

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $116.945B. TSLA insiders hold roughly 20.66% of the shares.

On Feb-19-20 Piper Sandler Reiterated TSLA as Overweight at $729 → $928. On Feb-25-20 Jefferies Downgrade TSLA as Buy → Hold at $600 → $800 and on Mar-03-20 JMP Securities Upgrade TSLA as Mkt Perform → Mkt Outperform at $1060.

There are currently 146.33M shares in the float and 189.62M shares outstanding. There are 12.56% shares short in TSLAs float.

The industry rank for Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is 88 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 35% .

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Fundamental Details:

TSLA last 2 years revenues have increased from $24,578,000 to $24,578,000

Wall Street expects Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.63 and a profit of 65.76% next year.

The growth rate on TSLA this year is 6,084.62 compared to an industry 4.40. TSLAs next year’s growth rate is 87.94 compared to an industry 7.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 36.77 and cash per share (mrq) is 33.06. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 15.31 compared to an industry of 2.27 and TSLAs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 77.24 compared to an industry of 6.44.

TSLA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 8.04 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.76.

About Tesla, Inc. (TSLA):

Over the years, electric vehicle (‘EV’) maker Tesla has evolved into a dynamic technology innovator. It has transformed the EV market much the same way as Amazon changed the retail landscape and Netflix revolutionized entertainment. Tesla is the market leader in battery-powered electric car sales in the United States, owning around 60% of market share. In fact, the company’s flagship Model 3 accounts for about half of the U.S. EV market. Tesla, which has managed to garner the reputation of a gold standard over the years, is now a far bigger entity that what it started off since its IPO in 2010, with a market capitalization almost double the combined value of top two U.S. auto giants General Motors and Ford.Over the years, Tesla has shifted from developing niche products for affluent buyers to making more affordable EVs for the masses. The firm’s three-pronged business model approach of direct sales, servicing, and charging its EVs sets it apart from other carmakers. Tesla, which is touted as the clean energy revolutionary automaker, is much more than just a car manufacturer. The firm also makes different kinds of technology like self driving software, charging stations and battery development, et al. The technology titan has also made inroads into solar and energy storage business. Tesla operates under two segments: Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage. While automotive revenues accounted for 93.7% of 2019 revenues, energy generation and storage revenues constituted 6.3% of the total sales.Presently, the company produces and sells three fully electric vehicles: The Model S sedan, the Model X sport utility vehicle (“SUV”) and the Model 3 sedan. Tesla’s equally impressive future product lineup includes Model Y, Cybertruck, Semi truck and Roadster. The firm manufactures its vehicles primarily at facilities located in Fremont, California, Lathrop, California, Tilburg, Netherlands. Tesla’s first and second Gigafactory are located in Nevada and New York (Gigafactory 2). While the firm’s Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai started deliveries this year, Tesla aims fourth Gigafactory in Berlin to further boost output. Car production in the Berlin Gigafactory is expected to begin in late 2021.