United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL), a Industrials Airlines corporation, saw its stock trade 49.34 shares, a surge when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 12.78M.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) stock is trading at $49.34, down -3.22 cents or -6.13% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is $43.26B. Gross Profit is $14.78B and the EBITDA is $6.72B.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is 12.78M compared to 5.34M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) has a 50-day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL).

Approximately 4.81% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) stock is 1.33, indicating its 12.50% to 6.87% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, UALs short term resistance levels are $97.13, $97.13 and $97.13 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, UAL has short term rating of Bearish (-0.35), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.44) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.50) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.43).

UAL is trading 7.46% off its 52 week low at $45.92 and -48.62% off its 52 week high of $96.03. Performance wise, UAL stock has recently shown investors -17.03% a reduction in a week, -37.91% a reduction in a month and -43.68% a reduction in the past quarter.

On the flip side, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) has shown a return of -43.99% since the 1st of this year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) Key Research:

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $12.234B. UAL insiders hold roughly 0.42% of the shares.

On Feb-27-20 Deutsche Bank Downgrade UAL as Buy → Hold, On Feb-27-20 Standpoint Research Upgrade UAL as Hold → Buy and on Mar-11-20 Argus Downgrade UAL as Buy → Hold.

There are currently 246.90M shares in the float and 252.20M shares outstanding. There are 4.81% shares short in UALs float.

The industry rank for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is 73 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 29% .

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) Key Fundamentals:

UAL last 2 years revenues have increased from $43,259,000 to $43,259,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.93 and a profit of 11.43% next year.

The growth rate on UAL this year is -3.82 compared to an industry -0.90. UALs next year’s growth rate is 21.31 compared to an industry 18.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is 45.72 and cash per share (mrq) is 19.60. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.08 compared to an industry of 0.88 and UALs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.30 compared to an industry of 3.23.

UAL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 11.59 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.80.

About United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL):

United Airlines Holdings is based in Chicago. The carrier changed its name from United Continental Holdings to United Airlines Holdings in June 2019. It is the holding company for both United Airlines and Continental Airlines.United Airlines, whose fiscal year coincides with the calendar year, transports people and cargo not only throughout North America but also destinations in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America. The company operates more than 4,800 flights (mainline+regional) a day to 353 airports across multiple destinations. The regional carriers operate under the United Express brand.The carrier’s hubs are at Newark Liberty International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport , Denver International Airport , George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Los Angeles International Airport , A.B. Won Pat International Airport, San Francisco International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport.As of Dec 31, 2018, the carrier’s total fleet size stood at 1,329, out of which 770 and 559 were mainline and regional aircraft respectively. United Airlines is a member of Star Alliance, the largest and most comprehensive airline alliance in the world.As of January 1, 2019 , Star Alliance carriers served more than 1,300 airports in 193 countries across the globe. United Airlines is part of four passenger joint business arrangements (“JBAs”). Moreover, the company’s MileagePlus loyalty program is aimed at promoting customer loyalty by offering awards, benefits and services to its members.Participants in the program are eligible to earn miles for flights on United Airlines, United Express, Star Alliance members and certain other airlines. MileagePlus flight awards represented 7.1% of the company’s total revenue passenger miles in 2018. In August 2019, the carrier removed expiration dates on its frequent flyer miles.Passenger revenues account for the bulk of its top line. In 2018, 91.3% of the top line came from passenger revenues. Cargo revenues accounted for approximately 3% and the remaining came from “others.”Domestic revenues (United States and Canada) accounted for 61.9% of the total revenues in 2018. Atlantic, Latin America and the Pacific regions accounted for 17.2%, 8.4% and 12.6% respectively in 2018.