Facebook, Inc. (FB), a Communication Services Internet Content & Information business, saw its stock trade 170.24 common shares, a lower demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 24.34M.

Facebook, Inc. (FB) stock is changing hands at $170.24, down -7.95 cents or -4.46% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Facebook, Inc. (FB) is $70.7B. Gross Profit is $57.93B and the EBITDA is $29.73B.

Facebook, Inc. (FB) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Facebook, Inc. (FB) is 24.34M compared to 17.26M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing, Facebook, Inc. (FB) has a 50-day moving average of $203.64 and a 200-day moving average of $196.90. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Facebook, Inc. (FB).

Approximately 1.13% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Facebook, Inc. (FB) stock is 1.03, indicating its 4.61% to 3.44% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, FBs short term resistance levels are $245.65, $245.65 and $245.65 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, FB has short term rating of Bearish (-0.44), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.25) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.51) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.40).

FB is trading 6.88% off its 52 week low at $159.28 and -24.07% off its 52 week high of $224.20. Performance wise, FB stock has recently shown investors -11.22% a lower demand in a week, -20.10% a lower demand in a month and -15.45% a lower demand in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Facebook, Inc. (FB) has shown a return of -17.06% since the 1st of this year.

Facebook, Inc. (FB) Key Details:

Facebook, Inc. (FB) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $485.261B. FB insiders hold roughly 0.66% of the shares.

On Jan-30-20 Pivotal Research Group Downgrade FB as Buy → Hold at $245 → $215. On Feb-11-20 Pivotal Research Group Downgrade FB as Hold → Sell at $215 → $180 and on Feb-28-20 Edward Jones Upgrade FB as Hold → Buy.

There are currently 2.39B shares in the float and 2.91B shares outstanding. There are 1.13% shares short in FBs float.

The industry rank for Facebook, Inc. (FB) is 102 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 40% .

Facebook, Inc. (FB) Fundamentals Statistics:

FB last 2 years revenues have increased from $70,697,000 to $70,697,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Facebook, Inc. (FB) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.94 and a profit of 20.20% next year.

The growth rate on FB this year is 44.63 compared to an industry 2.30. FBs next year’s growth rate is 16.67 compared to an industry 21.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 35.45 and cash per share (mrq) is 18.82. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.80 compared to an industry of 2.36 and FBs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 20.04 compared to an industry of 18.66.

FB fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 9.30 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.92.

About Facebook, Inc. (FB):

Headquartered in Menlo Park, CA, Facebook Inc. enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with one other on mobile devices and personal computers.User engagement on core Facebook platform is fostered by News Feed that displays an algorithmically-ranked series of stories and advertisements individualized for each user.Facebook division Instagram is a community for sharing photos, videos and messages, enabling people to discover interests that they care about.Messenger helps people to connect with friends, family, groups and businesses across platforms and devices. WhatsApp is a simple, reliable and secure messaging application, used by people and businesses around the world to communicate in a private way.Facebook also offers virtual reality (VR) products through its Oculus division.Facebook earns maximum revenues through advertisements. Marketers buy ads that can appear on multiple platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and third-party applications and websites.Facebook generated revenues of $70.70 billion in 2019. Advertisement accounted for 98.5% of revenues. With 2.498 billion monthly active users (MAUs), Facebook continues to be the largest social service platform.Notably, Facebook qualifies as a “controlled company” under the corporate governance rules for Nasdaq-listed companies. Hence, the company is not required to have its majority of board of directors to be independent or consist of a compensation committee.Moreover, Facebook has a dual class structure of its common stock. While Class A has one vote per share, Class B stock has 10 votes.Facebook faces significant competition from the likes of Apple (messaging), Google, YouTube (advertising and video), Tencent (messaging and social media) and Amazon (advertising).