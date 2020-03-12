Lyft, Inc. (LYFT), a Technology Software—Application corporation, saw its stock trade 29.01 shares, an inflation compared to its 10-day trading volume of 11.99M.

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) stock is changing hands at $29.01, down -3.88 cents or -11.80% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is $3.62B. Gross Profit is $1.44B and the EBITDA is $-2.59B.

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is 11.99M compared to 8.3M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. At the time of writing, Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) has a 50-day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Lyft, Inc. (LYFT).

Approximately 10.16% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) stock is indicating its 11.38% to 7.29% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, LYFTs short term resistance levels are $65.40, $65.40 and $65.40 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, LYFT has short term rating of Bearish (-0.43), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.54) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.22) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.40).

LYFT is trading -5.22% off its 52 week low at $30.61 and -67.26% off its 52 week high of $88.60. Performance wise, LYFT stock has recently shown investors -27.96% a lower demand in a week, -46.00% a lower demand in a month and -36.13% a lower demand in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) has shown a return of -32.57% since the beginning of the year.

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) Key Statistics:

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $8.896B. LYFT insiders hold roughly 26.32% of the shares.

On Feb-28-20 KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated LYFT as Overweight at $55. On Mar-02-20 The Benchmark Company Upgrade LYFT as Sell → Hold and on Mar-06-20 Needham Initiated LYFT as Buy at $48.

There are currently 208.17M shares in the float and 315.66M shares outstanding. There are 10.16% shares short in LYFTs float.

The industry rank for Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is 102 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 40% .

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) Fundamental Data:

LYFT last 2 years revenues have increased from $3,615,960 to $3,615,960 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.47 and a profit of 61.70% next year.

The growth rate on LYFT this year is -27.18 compared to an industry 2.30. LYFTs next year’s growth rate is -52.63 compared to an industry 21.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 9.50 and cash per share (mrq) is 9.03. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.08 compared to an industry of 2.36

LYFT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.09 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.67.

About Lyft, Inc. (LYFT):

Lyft, based in San Francisco, CA, was founded in 2012. The company, however, made its trading debut on the Nasdaq in March this year. Its IPO price was $72 a share. Lyft completed its IPO on Apr 2, 2019.During the process, the company sold 32,500,000 shares of Class A common stock. On Apr 9, 2019, Lyft sold 2,996,845 more shares of Class A common stock at $72 per share.Lyft, which operates multimodal transportation networks in the United States and Canada, generated net proceeds of $2.5 billion after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses.In 2012, Lyft launched the peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing. The networks operated by the company allow access to multiple transportation options through its platform and mobile-based applications. Evidently, Lyft’s offerings grant access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides, and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips.In a bid to attract drivers, passengers and riders of shared bikes and scooters to use its platform Lyft offers various incentives. For example, drivers are offered schemes like minimum guaranteed payments, volume-based discounts and performance-based bonus payments.Lyft, which currently boasts more than 30 million riders and in excess of 2 million drivers, generates almost its entire revenues from ridesharing activities that connect drivers and passengers. Drivers pay service fees and commissions for using Lyft’s proprietary technology platform and other activities aimed at connecting passengers and drivers. Lyft recognizes revenues upon completion of each ride.Revenues are also realized through Lyft’s network of shared bikes and scooters. Revenues are also generated from its Express Drive program from lease income under an arrangement with its third-party Express Drive partners.In the fourth quarter of 2019, revenues increased 51.9% year over year to $1,017.1 million. Also, Active Riders (who take at least one ride during a quarter on the company’s multimodal platform through its app) increased 23% year over year to 22.91 million during the same period. Revenue per Active Rider also increased 23% to $44.4.Lyft’s fiscal year coincides with the calendar year.