Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND), a Consumer Defensive Packaged Foods organization, saw its stock exchange 82.64 shares, a surge compared to its 10-day trading volume of 5.72M.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) stock is changing hands at $82.64, down -8.34 cents or -9.17% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is $297.9M. Gross Profit is $99.76M and the EBITDA is $12.49M.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is 5.72M compared to 9.59M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing, Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) has a 50-day moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average of $108.92. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND).

Approximately 15.41% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) stock is indicating its 8.16% to 6.73% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, BYND’s short term support levels are around $105.09, $105.09 and $105.09 on the downside. BYNDs short term resistance levels are $105.09, $105.09 and $105.09 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BYND has short term rating of Bearish (-0.44), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.23) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.06) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.20).

BYND is trading 83.64% off its 52 week low at $45.00 and -65.53% off its 52 week high of $239.71. Performance wise, BYND stock has recently shown investors -18.89% a reduction in a week, -30.98% a reduction in a month and 11.60% a surge in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) has shown a return of 9.31% since the 1st of this year.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Key Data:

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $5.089B. BYND insiders hold roughly 18.58% of the shares.

On Feb-12-20 Piper Sandler Initiated BYND as Neutral at $115. On Feb-14-20 Bernstein Reiterated BYND as Mkt Perform at $106 → $117 and on Mar-04-20 Argus Initiated BYND as Buy at $130.

There are currently 50.18M shares in the float and 61.44M shares outstanding. There are 15.41% shares short in BYNDs float.

The industry rank for Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is 159 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 37% .

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Fundamental Data:

BYND last 2 years revenues have increased from $297,897 to $297,897 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.04 and a profit of 136.89% next year.

The growth rate on BYND this year is -925.00 compared to an industry 3.00. BYNDs next year’s growth rate is 124.24 compared to an industry 15.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 6.24 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.09. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 13.20 compared to an industry of 2.23

BYND fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.33 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.02.

About Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND):

Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California.