Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), a Communication Services Entertainment organization, saw its stock exchange 349.92 shares, a cutback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 7.35M.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) stock is quoted at $349.92, down -14.21 cents or -3.90% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is $20.16B. Gross Profit is $7.72B and the EBITDA is $2.71B.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is 7.35M compared to 6.92M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. At the time of writing, Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) has a 50-day moving average of $365.65 and a 200-day moving average of $315.61. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX).

Approximately 4.56% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) stock is 1.22, indicating its 4.98% to 3.94% more volatile than the overall global market.

Based on technical analysis, NFLX has short term rating of Neutral (0.07), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.03) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.33) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.15).

NFLX is trading 38.70% off its 52 week low at $252.28 and -11.08% off its 52 week high of $393.52. Performance wise, NFLX stock has recently shown investors -8.83% a cutback in a week, -5.70% a cutback in a month and 15.68% a pop in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) has shown a return of 8.14% since the 1st of this year.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Key Statistics:

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $153.547B. NFLX insiders hold roughly 1.62% of the shares.

On Jan-22-20 Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterated NFLX as Buy at $350 → $400. On Jan-27-20 Citigroup Reiterated NFLX as Neutral at $325 → $350 and on Mar-04-20 Imperial Capital Reiterated NFLX as Outperform at $446 → $438.

There are currently 431.59M shares in the float and 443.34M shares outstanding. There are 4.56% shares short in NFLXs float.

The industry rank for Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is 92 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 36% .

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Fundamental Research:

NFLX last 2 years revenues have increased from $20,156,447 to $20,156,447

Wall Street expects Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.65 and a profit of 40.39% next year.

The growth rate on NFLX this year is 48.43 compared to an industry 13.50. NFLXs next year’s growth rate is 39.80 compared to an industry 5.00.

The book value per share (mrq) is 17.29 and cash per share (mrq) is 11.32. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 20.25 compared to an industry of 1.01 and NFLXs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 13.73 compared to an industry of 3.50.

NFLX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 6.13 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.66.

About Netflix, Inc. (NFLX):

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Los Gatos, CA, Netflix Inc. is a provider of Internet television (streaming services) and DVD-rental services. The company launched it streaming service in 2007. Netflix streams movies, television shows and documentaries across a wide variety of genres and languages. Subscribers, both domestic and international, can watch them on a host of internet-connected devices, including television sets, computers and mobile devices.Netflix reported revenues of $20.16 billion in 2019. At the end of fourth-quarter 2019, the company had 167.09 million paid subscribers.Netflix reports revenues under three separate segments—Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.The Domestic and International Streaming segments generate revenues from monthly subscriptions on exclusive, non-exclusive and original content in the U.S. and international markets (present in more than 190 countries).In 2019, the U.S. Streaming revenues came in at $9.24 billion and accounted for 45.9% of total revenues. At the end of fourth-quarter 2019, the company had 61.04 million paid subscribers.International Streaming revenues were $10.62 billion and accounted for 52.7% of total revenues. At the end of fourth-quarter 2019, the company had 106.05 million paid subscribers.In the Domestic DVD segment, the company delivers DVDs through the U.S. postal service from distribution centers located in major U.S. cities. Revenues from the DVD segment were $297.2 million and accounted for 1.5% of total revenues.Beginning fourth-quarter 2019, Netflix started disclosing revenues and membership data by regions — the Asia Pacific (APAC); Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA); Latin America (LATAM); and the United States and Canada (UCAN).UCAN reported revenues of $2.67 billion, which accounted for 48.9% of total revenues. EMEA reported revenues of $1.56 billion, which accounted for 28.6% of total revenues. LATAM reported revenues of $746 million, accounting for 13.6% of total revenues. APAC reported revenues of $418 million, which accounted for 7.6% of total revenues.Netflix faces significant competition from Apple+, Disney+, YouTube, Amazon prime video and HBO in the streaming market.