Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), a Industrials Airlines business, saw its stock exchange 42.49 common shares, decrease against to its 10-day trading volume of 9.54M.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) stock is trading at $42.49, down -3.07 cents or -6.74% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is $22.43B. Gross Profit is $7.02B and the EBITDA is $3.99B.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is 9.54M compared to 5.26M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Currently, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has a 50-day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV).

Approximately 2.06% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) stock is 1.59, indicating its 6.84% to 4.54% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, LUVs short term resistance levels are $54.00, $54.00 and $54.00 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, LUV has short term rating of Very Bearish (-0.53), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.19) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.03) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.23).

LUV is trading -0.05% off its 52 week low at $42.51 and -27.77% off its 52 week high of $58.83. Performance wise, LUV stock has recently shown investors -9.46% decrease in a week, -26.00% decrease in a month and -23.40% decrease in the past quarter.

More importantly, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has shown a return of -21.29% since the beginning of the year.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Key Statistics:

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $21.98B. LUV insiders hold roughly 0.31% of the shares.

On Jan-17-20 Deutsche Bank Downgrade LUV as Buy → Hold at $58. On Feb-27-20 Buckingham Research Downgrade LUV as Buy → Neutral at $67 → $43 and on Mar-02-20 Evercore ISI Upgrade LUV as In-line → Outperform at $55.

There are currently 515.20M shares in the float and 526.00M shares outstanding. There are 2.06% shares short in LUVs float.

The industry rank for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is 73 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 29% .

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Fundamental Details:

LUV last 2 years revenues have increased from $22,428,000 to $22,428,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.63 and a profit of 19.76% next year.

The growth rate on LUV this year is -0.70 compared to an industry -0.90. LUVs next year’s growth rate is 29.48 compared to an industry 18.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is 18.69 and cash per share (mrq) is 7.74. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.24 compared to an industry of 0.88 and LUVs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.25 compared to an industry of 3.23.

LUV fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 4.24 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.64.

About Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV):

Based in Dallas, TX, Southwest Airlines is a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and ‘ten near-international’ markets. The company, incorporated in Texas in 1967, commenced operations on Jun 18, 1971, with three Boeing 737 jets serving the cities of Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.Per the U.S. Department of Transportation’s latest available data, Southwest Airlines has emerged as the largest domestic air carrier (measured in terms of the number of domestic originating passengers boarded) in the United States. During 2018, the carrier commenced operating flights from Indianapolis, San Jose, Sacramento, Columbus, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, and Raleigh-Durham.Additionally, during 2018, the carrier started shipping cargo to international destinations like Mexico City, Cancun, Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, Montego Bay, and San Jose, Costa Rica.The company is constantly looking to modernize its fleet. At 2018-end, Southwest Airlines operated 750 Boeing 737 jets, offering services to 99 destinations spanning across 40 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and near-international countries such as Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. As part of its expansion efforts, Southwest Airlines has started operating flights to Hawaii from March 2019.Southwest Airlines provides short-haul, high frequency, point-to-point and low-fare services. The company’s point-to-point route structure includes services to and from many secondary or downtown airports such as Dallas Love Field, Houston Hobby, Chicago Midway, Baltimore-Washington International and Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood. In fact, roughly 77% of the carrier’s passengers flew nonstop during 2018. The carrier served 704 non-stop city pairs as of Dec 31, 2018.The company also offers long-haul nonstop service between markets like Oakland and Orlando, Los Angeles and Nashville, Las Vegas and Orlando, San Diego and Baltimore, Houston and New York LaGuardia, Los Angeles and Tampa, Oakland and Baltimore, San Diego and Newark.Passenger revenues account for the bulk (93.1% in 2018) of the top line at Southwest Airlines. Freight revenues accounted for 0.8% and the remaining came from other sources.