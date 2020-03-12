Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), a Consumer Cyclical Internet Retail organization, saw its stock trade 1,820.86 common shares, a reduction when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 6.21M.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) stock is quoted at $1,820.86, down -70.96 cents or -3.75% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is $280.52B. Gross Profit is $114.99B and the EBITDA is $36.19B.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is 6.21M compared to 4.46M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) has a 50-day moving average of $1,985.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1,840.40. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN).

Approximately 0.86% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) stock is 1.54, indicating its 3.74% to 3.09% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Based on technical analysis, AMZN has short term rating of Neutral (-0.08), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.27) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.06) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.14).

AMZN is trading 11.98% off its 52 week low at $1626.01 and -16.70% off its 52 week high of $2185.95. Performance wise, AMZN stock has recently shown investors -7.84% a reduction in a week, -14.67% a reduction in a month and 4.08% a pop in the past quarter.

More importantly, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) has shown a return of -1.46% since the first of the year.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Key Details:

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $906.442B. AMZN insiders hold roughly 15.16% of the shares.

On Jan-31-20 Pivotal Research Group Reiterated AMZN as Buy at $2250 → $2450. On Jan-31-20 Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated AMZN as Outperform at $2200 → $2350 and on Feb-26-20 Edward Jones Upgrade AMZN as Hold → Buy.

There are currently 422.17M shares in the float and 503.82M shares outstanding. There are 0.86% shares short in AMZNs float.

The industry rank for Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is 75 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 30% .

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Fundamental Figures:

AMZN last 2 years revenues have increased from $280,522,000 to $280,522,000

Wall Street expects Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 6.43 and a profit of 39.77% next year.

The growth rate on AMZN this year is 19.99 compared to an industry 4.60. AMZNs next year’s growth rate is 49.66 compared to an industry 24.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is 125.12 and cash per share (mrq) is 109.21. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 14.61 compared to an industry of 4.30 and AMZNs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 27.16 compared to an industry of 17.28.

AMZN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 27.61 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 6.43.

About Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN):

Seattle, Washington-based Amazon.com, Inc. is one of the largest online retailers, with extensive operations in North America, now spreading across the globe. Its division Amazon Web Services (AWS) has become a dominant name in the cloud-computing market. Further, robust Prime program has been successfully aiding Amazon’s momentum in the e-commerce market. Moreover, expanding content portfolio of Prime bodes well for its growing footprint in the streaming services space. Revenues were $280.5 billion in 2019. The company reports revenue under three broad heads—North America, International and AWS, which generated 60.9%, 26.6% and 12.5% of total revenues, respectively. North America and International are further divided on the basis of Media, Electronics and other General Merchandise (EGM), and Other (basically non-retail revenue from infrastructure services, external seller sites, co-branded credit card agreements and miscellaneous marketing and promotional activities). Amazon targets three categories of customers—consumers, sellers and website developers. Consumers are offered variety, convenience and free delivery of goods displayed on the company’s websites. Some of the websites hosted include amazon.com, amazon.co.uk, amazon.de, amazon.fr, amazon.co.jp, amazon.ca, amazon.in and amazon.cn.The agreements with sellers are varied, enabling them to use the company’s websites to either sell their merchandise directly, or redirect customers to the sellers’ own branded websites. In case of the latter arrangement, Amazon earns a fee for the sales thus generated.While books, music and movies generate a major chunk of revenue, the company offers a variety of other products, including auto parts, toys, electronic gadgets, cell phones, software, home furnishings, apparel, jewelry, health and beauty aids, prescription drugs, groceries and food. Additionally, the company generates a significant amount of revenues from cloud computing arm, AWS, which is one of its high-margin generating businesses. Competition comes in the form of traditional retailers, other online retailers, media companies, web portals, search engines, e-commerce companies and cloud computing service providers.