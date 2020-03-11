ConocoPhillips (COP), a Energy Oil & Gas E&P business, saw its stock exchange 34.88 common shares, a greater amount compared to its 10-day trading volume of 15.09M.

ConocoPhillips (COP) stock is quoted at $34.88, up 0.81 cents or +2.38% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for ConocoPhillips (COP) is $33.35B. Gross Profit is $16.18B and the EBITDA is $13.75B.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of ConocoPhillips (COP) is 15.09M compared to 7.61M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, ConocoPhillips (COP) has a 50-day moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of ConocoPhillips (COP).

Approximately 1.24% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of ConocoPhillips (COP) stock is 1.20, indicating its 7.67% to 4.43% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, COPs short term resistance levels are $72.23, $72.23 and $72.23 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, COP has short term rating of Bearish (-0.33), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.46) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.47) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.42).

COP is trading 9.00% off its 52 week low at $32.00 and -49.88% off its 52 week high of $69.60. Performance wise, COP stock has recently shown investors -27.51% a lower amount in a week, -39.85% a lower amount in a month and -43.71% a lower amount in the past quarter.

More importantly, ConocoPhillips (COP) has shown a return of -46.36% since the 1st of this year.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Key Data:

ConocoPhillips (COP) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $37.71B. COP insiders hold roughly 0.10% of the shares.

On Jan-23-20 Scotiabank Downgrade COP as Sector Outperform → Sector Perform at $74. On Feb-11-20 CapitalOne Initiated COP as Overweight at $70 and on Mar-09-20 Raymond James Upgrade COP as Mkt Perform → Outperform.

There are currently 1.06B shares in the float and 1.14B shares outstanding. There are 1.24% shares short in COPs float.

The industry rank for ConocoPhillips (COP) is 115 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 45% .

ConocoPhillips (COP) Fundamental Figures:

COP last 2 years revenues have increased from $32,567,000 to $32,567,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects ConocoPhillips (COP) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.79 and a profit of 13.18% next year.

The growth rate on COP this year is -32.59 compared to an industry -25.00. COPs next year’s growth rate is 12.81 compared to an industry 13.00.

The book value per share (mrq) is 31.93 and cash per share (mrq) is 7.13. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.09 compared to an industry of 0.80 and COPs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 3.66 compared to an industry of 4.24.

COP fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.77 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.89.

About ConocoPhillips (COP):

Headquartered in Houston, TX, ConocoPhillips is primarily involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Considering proved reserves and production, the company is the largest explorer and producer in the world. The company, founded in 1875, has strong presence across conventional and unconventional plays in 16 countries. ConocoPhillips’ low risk and cost-effective operations spread across North America, Asia, Australia and Europe. The upstream energy player also has foothold in Canada’s oil sand resources and has exposure to developments related to liquefied natural gas (LNG).The company ended 2019 with proved reserves of around 5.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) and reserve replacement ratio of 100%. Through 2019, the upstream energy player produced 1,348 thousand BOE per day, comprising more than 52.3% oil.ConocoPhillips is strongly dedicated to returning cash to shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks. In 2019, the company paid dividend of $1.5 billion and repurchased $3.5 billion worth of shares. The company has approval from the board of directors to buy back a total of $25 billion of common stock. On top of that, ConocoPhillips has achieved a strong balance sheet by lowering debt burden, months ahead of plan.In 2020, ConocoPhillips is planning to invest $6.5-$6.7 billion capital to increase its annual production.The company is expected to allocate a significant portion of its 2020 capital budget for U.S. Lower 48 — comprising prolific plays like Eagle Ford, Gulf of Mexico, Bakken, Permian and others. This will likely lead the U.S. Lower 48 to contribute the 2020 production growth in comparison to other resources in Europe, Canada and Alaska. Importantly, the upstream major is planning to pay dividends of $20 billion and make $30 billion of share repurchases over the coming decade.